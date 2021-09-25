The Central Bank of China has outlawed crypto assets. Bitcoin fell by 5% – Ministry of Finance

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has again criticized bitcoin. The regulator called any activity with cryptocurrency illegal and promised to suppress the crypto market, writes CNBC.

► Subscribe to the telegram channel “Ministry of Finance”:

top financial news

In the Q&A section on its website, the central bank said that all services for trading, issuing tokens and derivatives for virtual currencies are strictly prohibited. Foreign crypto-exchanges providing services in the PRC are also illegal, the NBK emphasized.

“Financial institutions and non-bank payment service providers are not allowed to offer services related to virtual assets,” added the central bank.

The regulator also said that it has improved its monitoring system for transactions related to cryptocurrency.

See also: The Central Bank of China urged to “stay away” from bitcoin and cryptocurrency

After the NBK was published, the price of bitcoin fell by 5% to $ 42,542.

Previously

On June 9, the authorities of the Chinese province of Qinghai and the authorities of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region published a document according to which the mining of cryptocurrency in the regions is prohibited.

The authorities in the region have called on companies involved in the extraction of digital coins to cease their activities.