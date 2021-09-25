The finalists in the struggle for the post of IIHF head became known

The results of the third round of voting in the election of the President of the International Ice Hockey Federation have appeared.

Belarusian dropped out of voting Sergey Goncharov… 20 people voted for him – 19.05%.

French leader Luke Tardiff… 51 people voted for him – 48.57%. In second place is a German Franz Reindl with 34 votes – 32.38%.

According to the results of the first and second rounds, the Czech Petr Břiza and the Danish Henrik-Bach Nielsen dropped out of the voting.

Let us remind you that voting takes place today, September 25, at the organization’s semi-annual congress in St. Petersburg. In total, delegates to the IIHF Congress have 105 votes. Major hockey countries like Russia or Canada each have two votes. In the IIHF presidential elections, the winner will be the one who gains 53 votes, that is, more than half. If none of the five candidates collects such a sum of votes, then the candidate with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated, and four will advance to the second round of voting.

The candidates initially included the German Franz Reindl, the Belarusian Sergei Goncharov, the Czech Piotr Břiza, the Danish Henrik-Bach Nielsen and the Frenchman Luc Tardiff. Rene Fasel is leaving the post of head, where he has been since 1994.