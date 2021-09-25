The full list of weapons leaked to the network Halo Infinite – Igromania

After Microsoft launched the second beta Halo infinitededicated to multiplayer, a complete list of weapons from the game appeared on the network.
As part of the beta, users are just being offered to try new guns and gadgets, some of which were not mentioned earlier. As a result, players were able to break the beta limits by getting to the full information on the list and opening private matches with the possibility of modification.
Alien cannons, including Predecessor technology, have also found themselves in some positions among firearms.
Weapon list:
- BR75 Battle Rifle
- Cindershot
- CQS48 Bulldog
- Disruptor
- Energy sword
- Gravity hammer
- Heatwave
- Hydra
- M41 SPNKr Rocket Launcher
- MA40 Assault Rifle
- Mangler
- MK50 Sidekick Pistol
- Needler
- Plasma Pistol
- Pulse Carbine
- Ravager
- S7 sniper rifle
- Sentinel Beam
- Shock Rifle
- Skewer
- Stalker rifle
- VK78 Commando
The Halo Infinite Beta will be available until September 26 on Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC, with the game itself slated for release on December 8.
