The full list of weapons leaked to the network Halo Infinite – Igromania

After Microsoft launched the second beta Halo infinitededicated to multiplayer, a complete list of weapons from the game appeared on the network.

As part of the beta, users are just being offered to try new guns and gadgets, some of which were not mentioned earlier. As a result, players were able to break the beta limits by getting to the full information on the list and opening private matches with the possibility of modification.

Alien cannons, including Predecessor technology, have also found themselves in some positions among firearms.

Weapon list:

BR75 Battle Rifle

Cindershot

CQS48 Bulldog

Disruptor

Energy sword

Gravity hammer

Heatwave

Hydra

M41 SPNKr Rocket Launcher

MA40 Assault Rifle

Mangler

MK50 Sidekick Pistol

Needler

Plasma Pistol

Pulse Carbine

Ravager

S7 sniper rifle

Sentinel Beam

Shock Rifle

Skewer

Stalker rifle

VK78 Commando

The Halo Infinite Beta will be available until September 26 on Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC, with the game itself slated for release on December 8.