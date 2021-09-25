The head coach of Salavat Yulaev Lyamsa named the key factor in the victory over Lokomotiv

Head coach of Salavat Yulaev Tomi Lyamsya spoke about the key moment of the game with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv. The meeting ended with the victory of the Ufa team with a score of 3: 2 in overtime.

“It is a very big and important victory for us, it is very difficult to play in Yaroslavl. I can’t say why, but we started the game very slowly. But we stayed in it and were able to show character, as well as very good hockey in the third period. The key factor is our goal at the end of the second period in the majority. This greatly influenced the game. After that, we began to hunt more for the second puck, and Manninen scored a great goal in overtime.

Have the players from the second line scored for a long time? (Shmelev – Kadeikin – Kulemin. – Approx. “Championship”) There are collected very skilled players. I would be worried if they did not create chances, but they create them and goals will come.

We discussed with the team that Salavat had not won in Yaroslavl for 6 years. We came to the conclusion that we need to act correctly, and then the puck will definitely go into the goal. I am very pleased with our departure. We played great in St. Petersburg, today we lost our temper, and although we lost in Cherepovets, we played well, the opponent’s goalkeeper should be noted there, “Championship correspondent Lev Lukin said.