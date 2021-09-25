The manager spoke about the recent binge of Alexander Emelianenko

In preparation for the fight against MMA blogger Artyom Tarasov, the popular Russian heavyweight Alexander Emelianenko had another alcoholic breakdown.

The fighter’s manager, Azamat Bostanov, spoke about this in an interview with Sport24.

“If there are no details, then I can even admit that Alexander had a breakdown during the last couple of months,” Bostanov said. “I will not say how and when specifically. But in the end we have what we have: I believed in Alexander, and what is more important – he believed in himself ”

A few days earlier, Bostanov published a video demonstrating the serious condition of his ward three months ago.

“All this happened for a long time, almost a year. From time to time he came out of this state, but for most of his break, Alexander was exactly what they saw him in the video. If we speak adequately, then, of course, such a state throughout the year would affect the health of any person, and the consequences are still visible “

Recall that the fist fight between Alexander Emelianenko and Artem Tarasov, which its participants had in gloves for MMA, ended with the victory of the heavyweight by unanimous decision.