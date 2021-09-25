The NBA has denied Wiggins a religious exemption. Andrew will not be able to attend the home arena until he is vaccinated against COVID-19 – Basketball

NBA rejected request Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins to receive a religious exemption that would allow the basketball player to participate in team activities at home in San Francisco despite local coronavirus vaccination requirements.

“The NBA considered and rejected Andrew Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s rules requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all participants in major indoor events aged 12 and older,” the league said in a statement.

26-year-old Wiggins will not be able to play Golden State’s home games until he fulfills requirements city ​​authorities for vaccination. The Warriors’ first home game will take place on October 19.

In addition to the NBA’s ruling on Wiggins’ specific situation, the San Francisco Department of Health also ruled on Friday that unvaccinated individuals cannot enter the Chase Center arena, even if they have a religious or medical exemption.

“At large indoor events, all visitors 12 and older must be vaccinated.

According to current regulations, unvaccinated persons cannot enter these enclosed spaces, regardless of the reason why these visitors were not vaccinated, even if they have a medical or religious exemption. The same rule applies to artists and athletes hired by the organizers of major events, ”the Department said in a statement.

NBA African Americans are afraid of being vaccinated against the coronavirus. This fear is believed to be caused by illicit medical experiences in the 20th century.