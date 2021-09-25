The RFU pointed out the mistakes of the Russian national team at the Futsal World Cup :: Football :: RBC Sport

Mikhail Gershkovich, a member of the RFU Executive Committee, believes that in the quarterfinal match against Argentina, Russian footballers will need complete concentration and complete dedication.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS



In the game of the Russian national mini-football team at the World Cup, a large number of mistakes are striking. A member of the executive committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Mikhail Gershkovich expressed this opinion to the RIA Novosti agency.

“The only thing that caught my eye in the previous games was the large number of rejects. Feeling that there was no complete concentration. Perhaps this is due to the fact that the team is just reaching the peak of its form and will continue to improve in the future, ”he said.

According to Gershkovich, in the quarterfinals against Argentina, the Russians will need complete concentration. “You need full dedication in the smallest episodes,” he said.

At the same time, Gershkovich noted that I would like to play the match against Argentina at a later stage. “On the other hand, the sooner you beat a strong opponent, the better for the team, for further self-confidence. We need to prepare for what we have. I am confident in our team, ”added Gershkovich.

The match between the national teams of Russia and Argentina will take place on September 26 in Kaunas, Lithuania. At the 1/8 stage, Russian footballers beat the Vietnam national team (3: 2). And in the group stage matches, the team coped with Egypt (9: 0), Uzbekistan (4: 2) and Guatemala (4: 1).