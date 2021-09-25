“The Russian national team should play the first number. But there are two teams on the pitch, you will never play like that against Bayern, ”reports Serhiy Galitskiy – Football

Krasnodar President Sergei Galitsky shared his opinion on the Russian national team’s performance.

“At Euro 2020, the experience was not a very successful experience. I didn’t watch it, unfortunately, and I cannot comment here, but there was one thing I didn’t like in that team, although I understand why it was so. I think we should play number one. We can lose, but we must give the fans a holiday, that we are climbing, that we are attacking, and not sitting in the back.

I watched one of the last matches. I watched the second half with Cyprus, played with pressure, in my opinion. But, firstly, we cannot identify our strength with such teams. Secondly, we released a team that should play with pressure – with Miranchuk and Zakharyan at the base, guys who are trying to create something. This was the message for the attack.

But the team never goes on the field alone, two teams come out. And sometimes you want to play number one, but your opponent won’t let you do it, because he also claims the same as you. If you came out to play the first number, it does not mean that you are playing the first number. You need to understand who you went out with.

If you went against the conditional “Lille”, you may not be able to play the first number. Against Bayern, you will never be able to play number one, although you want to. But we are releasing a squad that wants to play ahead, ”Galitsky said.

