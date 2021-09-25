The shortlist for Golden Raspberry is Wonder Woman 1984, Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway

The organizers of the main annual anti-awards in the film industry “Golden Raspberry” have announced the final list of nominees for the worst actors, actresses and films of 2020. It included Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Adam Sandler, Kate Hudson and others.
The 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards will take place on April 24 – the day before the Oscars. The full list of anti-award nominees is available at AwardsWatch.
Worst movie
- 365 days
- Music
- Doctor Dolittle’s Amazing Journey
- Fantasy island
- Absolute proof
Worst director
- Stephen Gaigan – Dr. Dolittle’s Amazing Journey
- Ron Howard, Country Elegy
- Charles Band – Barbie and Kendra Trilogy
- Barbara Bialovas and Tomas Mandes – 365 Days
- Sia – “Music”
Worst actor
- Robert Downey Jr. – “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”
- Paul Hogan – The Magnificent Mr. Dundee
- Mike Lindell – “Absolute Proof”
- Michelle Morrone – 365 Days
- Adam Sandler – “Hubie’s Halloween”
Worst actress
- Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted and The Witches
- Katie Holmes – “Doll 2: Brahms” and “The Secret”
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Girl
- Anna Maria Siklutska – “365 days”
Worst remake / rip-off
- 365 days
- Doctor Dolittle’s Amazing Journey
- Fantasy island
- Halloween hubie
- Wonder Woman 1984