The shortlist for Golden Raspberry is Wonder Woman 1984, Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway

The organizers of the main annual anti-awards in the film industry “Golden Raspberry” have announced the final list of nominees for the worst actors, actresses and films of 2020. It included Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Adam Sandler, Kate Hudson and others.

The 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards will take place on April 24 – the day before the Oscars. The full list of anti-award nominees is available at AwardsWatch.