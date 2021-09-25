The SKA captain hit the referee in the face. What awaits him now? – 09/25/2021

Today is a busy day in the KHL. “Magnitka” continues to tear and throw everyone in its path. This time CSKA went to the team – the army team could not score against Vasily Koshechkin, and they themselves conceded four goals. The first and, as it turned out later, victorious, was thrown by Nikolai Goldobin, who upset the former team, which abandoned him last December. The striker’s goal turned out to be a feast for the eyes – with a throw from under his feet, Nikolai puzzled goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov.

CSKA goalkeeper’s colleague Vladislav Galkin from Avtomobilist stood on his ears in the match with Traktor and dragged the Urals to the shootouts. The 21-year-old goalkeeper saved 53 shots out of 54. Without his heroic rescues, Yekaterinburg would not have played even one point. In Nizhny Novgorod “Torpedo” interrupted the winning streak of Moscow “Dynamo”. And the bomb of the day exploded in Minsk, where the local Dynamo hosted SKA. After being defeated by Salavat Yulaev, the army team went away – and already in the first match they lost their captain Evgeny Timkin.

No, the St. Petersburg forward, who scored the only goal of the Russian national team in the ill-fated quarterfinals of the 2021 World Cup with the Canadians, was not injured and did not hit his opponent with a stab. The first period passed without goals, and in the second, the Minskers responded to the puck of Marat Khusnutdinov with an accurate throw by Roman Gorbunov. Nothing, as they say, foreshadowed trouble, until a classic squabble began near the Dynamo goal. Aleksey Kolosov caught Yevgeny Ketov’s throw, but, apparently, the SKA forwards thought that the puck could still be finished off and drove to a nickle.

In the commotion in front of the gate, Timkin grappled with Yakub Kreichik. After exchanging compliments, Evgeny threw out a powerful right-handed hook. Only the blow fell not in the defender, but in the face of the judge Dmitry Shishlo. The line referee tried to control the raging players, but in the end he himself was knocked out. This is what is called – to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The judges conferred and sent Timkin to rest until the end of the match, writing him a disciplinary fine. Evgeny, realizing that he had missed in earnest, immediately apologized to the referee. Of course, the striker did not plan to beat Shishlo, but answered for the act according to the regulations. For unsportsmanlike behavior, Timkin went to inspect the match from the locker room. Whether the forward will miss the next matches is still an open question. Let’s wait for the official assessment of the episode from the KHL.

The loss of the captain did not break SKA. The main time for identifying the winner was not enough, and in overtime, Anton Burdasov punished Dynamo for a failure in defense. The army team rolled out to the gates of Kolosov “three in one” – SKA does not forgive such mistakes. The Minskers took the decisive puck too painfully. Frustrated, Taylor Beck smashed the stick on his goal, and a bottle flew from the Dynamo bench onto the ice.

Such actions do not paint the team, but I doubt that additional sanctions will follow. I do not think that Timkin will be removed from the games either. A careful study of the episode leads to the idea that this is a pure accident. With all the severity in relation to contacts with arbitrators, it is flagrant injustice to punish Evgeny after the fact.