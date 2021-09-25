“There are no pockets in the coffin.” The owner of “Krasnodar” Sergey Galitsky – on the attitude to money

The owner of Krasnodar, Sergei Galitsky, spoke about the attitude towards money and the possible increase in private investment in Russian sports.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there is nothing more convenient to keep an eye on sports.

“The generation of rich people has not yet grown up, which understands that they do not need so much money. I talked to my daughter about the fact that the amount of money she will probably be quite limited, because I will need to fund the club, school, stadium, etc. after me. We are building a new base for the club. And my daughter agreed with me. The next generation must be motivated. There are no pockets in the coffin. You made money in this society. And you have to give to this society.

Russian championship Galitsky – about illness, retirement, Shapi and the recruitment of Van Dyck 14 HOURS AGO

You can’t eat two breakfasts, no matter how hard you try. The second breakfast will already be afternoon tea. You cannot consume more than two to three thousand calories a day. You don’t need that much. You don’t need 20 cars, 30 planes. Why do I have this understanding, while others do not? It comes. We’re just all impatient. This is the first generation of wealthy people. They start financing some projects. This process is not a matter of one day. It is just starting to gain momentum and will continue to gain momentum.

For hockey SKA, as far as I understand, private individuals will build an arena. Owned by private clubs. In the first league “Akron”, “Veles”. “The Seagull” in the second. This is a process … Russia under capitalism lives for twenty-five years. It doesn’t happen as fast as we want. All this takes time. It will evolutionarily go there. It’s just that human life, unfortunately, is shorter than the amount of patience that we must have in order to move there evolutionarily, ”Galitsky said on the“ Comment.Show ”program.

Also on the air “Komment.Show” Sergey Galitsky admitted that he had stopped attending the matches of “Krasnodar” due to illness.

The owner of the black-and-greens plans to retire and have the club run without him. We have collected the main thing from Galitsky’s interview.

Krasnodar has a problem that cannot be solved. This is the city itself

Follow the schedule of matches of the day here

Russian championship Goncharenko will work together with Galitsky. Experience in BATE will help 06/04/2021 at 15:43