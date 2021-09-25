They doubted the future of bitcoin: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

Swedish central bank governor Stefan Ingves compared buying and selling bitcoins to trading postage stamps. As reported by Bloomberg, he questioned the currency’s viability without government support.

“Private funds usually collapse sooner or later,” Ingves said. “Of course you can get rich trading bitcoin, but that is the same as trading stamps.”

Bitcoin has garnered support from people like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and investor Katie Wood of Ark Investment Management. However, some financiers doubt the future of cryptocurrency and compare it to the 17th century tulip bubble, when flower bulbs were sold at auctions and exchanges in Europe. According to European Central Bank Governing Board member Hybriel Mahlouf, cryptocurrency investors must be prepared to “lose all their money.” Former US President Donald Trump agrees with the bankers, who called investment in cryptocurrency “a potential disaster.”

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is also skeptical about bitcoin. The regulator urged citizens to stay away from cryptocurrency, operations with which it called speculation. According to the central bank of China, bitcoins have no real value because they are not recognized as a means of payment. In some provinces of the country, mining is prohibited, and the list of regions where crypto coins cannot be mined continues to expand.

However, virtual currency is becoming more and more popular. El Salvador announced in June that it would be the first country to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender. With the help of cryptocoins, it will be possible to pay for purchases in stores or taxes. After on September 7, El Salvador began to buy bitcoin, its rate fell by almost ten percent, to 46.8 thousand dollars. At the time of publication, the rate of the most popular cryptocurrency is 47 thousand dollars.