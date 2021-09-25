Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Feature Kirsten Dunst & Emma Stone In Spider-Man 3 – Page 2 of Comments

This is what the meaningful promo videos that have spilled out onto the web are driving – casting news for the third Spider-Man movie has flooded the network. Following the message THR on recruiting into the cast Spider-Man 3 Alfred Molina portal Collider told that the performer of the role of Doctor Octopus is far from the only important character returning to the Marvel universe. Apparently, the audience is really waiting for the great spider triumvirate performed by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield…

According to insiders, Garfield already on board and Maguire is currently in talks with Sony and Marvel. But even that is not all. Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone are seriously planning to return to the roles of the beloved previous Peter Parkers – Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy. In general, not a weak ensemble action is outlined.

In the upcoming triquel, the multiverse that Peter Parker so enthusiastically talked about in “Far From Home” will open its arms to him. Presumably, not without the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose presence in the plot has already been confirmed. Directed by megacrossover John Watts, the director of the previous two parts of the comic strip starring Holland.