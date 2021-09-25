Toto Wolff We became hostages of the chain of events

From the very beginning of the weekend in Sochi, Mercedes were very fast, and the team was expected to be the first row on the basis of qualifying, but Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas showed the fourth and seventh results. According to Toto Wolff, the team has become hostage to an unfortunate set of circumstances, but in the race it is able to compete for victory.



Question Toto, for Mercedes the qualification ended with an unexpected result, everything was decided literally in the last minutes of the final session.

Toto Wolff: Of course, we expected to qualify for higher positions. For us, everything turned out very badly, moreover, it cannot be said that the team made a mistake, or that the riders did not work in the best way. In the final we were the first to go to the track and became hostages of the chain of events. Even if we had abandoned two laps on intermediate tires, even if Lewis had not made a mistake in the pit lane, we would hardly have had time to drive two laps on slicks.

Question: With such a tight battle in the individual competition, dealing with such troubles is obviously especially unpleasant, every mistake can affect the final result. What did you say to the team? Do not panic, we have always dealt with difficulties, can we handle it this time too?

Toto Wolff: I don’t think we made a mistake today. If there was an opportunity to go back in time and change something, we probably would not have left for an attempt before everyone else, or left just a minute later. But we could not know that further events will develop exactly as it happened, we are not given to foresee the future. We were out of luck, we missed the opportunity to qualify in the first two places and now have to recoup.

Q: Was the suspension on Lewis’s car damaged in contact with the pit lane barrier?

Toto Wolff: I have no information on this yet. Anyway, that incident didn’t really affect our chances. Even if Lewis and Valtteri had gone on a decisive attempt a little earlier, they would not have had a chance to optimally warm up the tires in one lap. The slicks started to work effectively after the second round of preparation, and if we had the opportunity to pass it, we would have provided ourselves with the entire first row, but with one preparatory lap it was impossible to warm up the tires.

Q: Valtteri Bottas had to wait for some time while the front wing was replaced on Lewis’s car.

Toto Wolff: Valtteri lost forty-five seconds on this, but even without this hitch, in any case, he would not have had time to drive another lap on slicks.

Question: On Sunday dry weather is expected, and in Sochi with a fast car you can overtake. Can you win the race?

Toto Wolff: If everything goes well, Lewis has a chance of winning from the fourth starting position, and we will fight for this result. Well, Valtteri from seventh place is quite capable of earning a podium.