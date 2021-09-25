Tuchel – about Guardiola: we don’t have tennis or chess. The teams will fight

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel shared his expectations from the match of the 6th round of the English Premier League with Manchester City and spoke about the rivalry with the mentor of the townspeople Josep Guardiola…

“Not so long ago, everyone said that I didn’t know how to beat Guardiola. But this is not only our confrontation. We don’t have tennis or chess. Our teams will fight against – and at a very high level.

To be honest, the last three games were played with equal chances. This was the feeling before the starting whistle, and during the matches I felt that the game could end with any outcome. When the game is equal, small details decide everything. Small episodes can give an advantage, but it will take a little luck, ”Sky Sports quotes Tuchel.

The meeting will take place today, September 25th. The beginning is at 14:30 Moscow time. Chelsea topped the Premier League standings with 13 points in five rounds. Manchester City is ranked 5th. The Citizens scored ten points in five matches.