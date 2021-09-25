Tuchel is the new Guardiola expert. Is his Chelsea on the road to greatness?

Last season, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea became the second team in history to beat Josep Guardiola’s Manchester City three times in a row. Will the rivalry between the two coaches become a new milestone for the Premier League?

The history of the English Premier League has always been a history of great coaching duels. Long-term confrontations were the main symbol of successive football eras. From the late nineties to the early 2000s, for example, the Ferguson-Wenger pair was in the spotlight: the rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal claims to be the brightest in the history of the Premier League. A little later, Mourinho and his Chelsea entered this duo, taking the place of the senior French colleague, and with the departure of the Portuguese, Ferguson remained on the islands for several years in charge.

The peculiar period of turmoil that began in the tournament with Ferguson’s resignation ended with the emergence of Josep Guardiola, whose Manchester City are still considered the dominant force in English football. The right of the “townspeople” to full-fledged hegemony in the past few years, however, has been successfully challenged by Liverpool, led by Jurgen Klopp. It was he who set a historic record in 2018, defeating Guardiola’s City three wins in a row over three months: 4-3 in January (Premier League), 3-0 and 2-1 in April (Champions League quarterfinals). Since then, and for four seasons, the confrontation between the Spanish and German coaches has remained the hottest in England. The Guardiola-Klopp sign ushered in a new era of dual power in the Premier League.

Recently, however, Chelsea again attempted to upset the established order of things. Guardiola was challenged by Thomas Tuchel, who took over at the helm of the London club in the middle of last season. Having quickly mastered at Stamford Bridge, the German coach managed to repeat the record of his compatriot from Liverpool, and in some ways even surpass him. In the spring, Chelsea became the second team in history to beat Manchester City three times in a row, and in just one and a half months!

https://twitter.com/StatmanDave/status/1441326562528280577?s=20

Guardiola Expert

The Blues have proven their superiority over the Sky Blue in three different tournaments: first in the FA Cup (1-0), then in the Premier League (2-1) and finally in the Champions League final (1-0) … And if Liverpool Klopp at one time crushed City with his attack, scoring an average of three goals per match, then Chelsea, on the contrary, flashed the perfect defense. In three meetings, the Londoners conceded only one goal – this is a fantastic result, given how cunning and unpredictable Guardiola’s wards act in attack.

Chelsea – Manchester City – 1: 0. Goal and best moments

It is noteworthy that before moving to London, Tuchel had never defeated Guardiola in his entire career, although he had already met him five times. True, with each new meeting, Thomas understood Pep better and better, which is also noticeable by the change in the results of their duels. The first two meetings with his Spanish counterpart Tuchel spent at the helm of the modest Mainz, while Guardiola coached the formidable Bayern Munich. Not surprisingly, the Munich side twice crushed the provincials in the season -13 / 14: 4: 1 – in the first round of the Bundesliga, 2: 0 – in the second.

When, however, the resources of the two specialists leveled off, things turned out differently. Once on the coaching bridge of Borussia, Tuchel lost just once in three games to Bayern Guardiola in regulation time – at the very beginning of his work in Dortmund (1: 5 in October 2015). In the next two games, the “bumblebees” achieved a goalless draw in the confrontation with the Recordmeister, but in the second case the outcome of the meeting was decided by a penalty shootout: Borussia lost to Bayern in the German Cup final 15/16.

https://twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/status/758662899166478336?s=20

One way or another, Tuchel even then, if he did not see through Guardiola, then he certainly found what to oppose to his tactical delights. Neutralizing the attack of Bayern, which under Pepe scored an average of 2.5 goals per game, is already a great achievement, especially since Tuchel’s selection of players was much worse. Borussia’s squad cost exactly half the Bavarian squad: € 312 million versus € 608 million. In the Premier League, Chelsea and Aston Villa’s squads are now about the same, but it’s hard to imagine that Birmingham will be able to seriously compete with Londoners on distance.

The ability to neutralize the opponent’s attack, as we can see, still helps Thomas in the battles with City, although in terms of playing style the current Chelsea bear little resemblance to the old, more dogmatic Borussia. The key features of Tuchel’s new team are flexibility and pragmatism. The Blues coach prepares for the matches in a standardized manner, sorting out the opponent’s tactics to pieces and finding the best configurations of his squad to counter the strengths of others.

This ensured Chelsea’s success in the Champions League final, with Manchester as the nominal favorite. “Citizens” approached the match in the status of an already established team with a well-established and well-proven game, and “aristocrats” – a promising, but raw and young project. As a result, Londoners surpassed the Manchesterians intellectually, despite their lack of experience. In the first half, Chelsea scored their only goal after a pre-calculated mistake by their opponents, and in the second they cleverly closed, not allowing City to hit the target even once.

Manchester City – Chelsea – 0: 1. Goal and best moments

Practice has shown that now, when the resources of Tuchel and Guardiola are already practically the same (the gap in the cost of the compositions is only 16%), Thomas can not only neutralize his opponent, but also achieve real results. In the new season, Chelsea’s opportunities have increased with the purchase of Romel Lukaku, which has added offensive variability to the team. In the last eight matches in all tournaments, the Blues have won seven victories and have never conceded more than one goal. With these introductions Londoners may well offend Pep again – in the match on September 25th.

On the road to greatness

The victory in the last Champions League is a serious step for Thomas Tuchel on the path to greatness. At one time, Jurgen Klopp began a long campaign for trophies with a similar achievement: the next year after the European Cup triumph, Liverpool finally took the title of national champion from City. The same goal is now facing Chelsea. After five rounds, the team tops the Premier League standings, beating Liverpool only in additional indicators with equal points. So far, both teams have conceded only one goal each – in fact, from each other: their face-to-face confrontation in the third round ended in a draw with a score of 1: 1.

Manchester City, however, is not far behind their competitors – only three points lost by the townspeople in the opening match with Tottenham (0: 1). The tournament significance of the next fight with Tuchel in the sixth round of the Premier League for Guardiola is obvious: it is important not to let the Londoners go into the lead. City will clearly not be able to take the lead this season as it did in the past, when the club won the league title amid Liverpool’s unexpected slump and a virtual lack of competition in the second round of the championship. Now that the Reds have recovered and the Blues are back among the best teams in Europe, it will be extremely difficult for the Sky Blue to defend the title.