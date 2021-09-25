Tuchel speaks out after defeat to Manchester City

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel spoke out after his team’s 0-1 home defeat to Manchester City.

“In general, we were active, but we were located in a very deep zone, and not where we wanted to be located. You can’t go into such a match and expect the result to be in our favor. We have to admit that today we were not at our level, but Manchester City played a role in this. Making an opponent lose is also a kind of performance, ”Tuchel told BBC Match of the Day.

The next Chelsea match will be played on Wednesday 29 September. In the second round of the Champions League group stage, Tomas Tuchel’s team will play against Juventus.