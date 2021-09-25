Tuchel vs Guardiola: the announcement of the match Chelsea – Manchester City – 09/25/2021

Chelsea have bolstered their attack well by buying Lukaku in the summer transfer window, but the team’s strongest line is still defense. Silva, and at 37, is one of the best defenders of the Premier League: all thanks to Tuchel’s correct system. The fact that goalkeeper Mendy, who was bought for £ 22m, has more zero matches than goals conceded says a lot. Chelsea haven’t played perfect for 90 minutes this season, but have been able to improve as the game progresses. So it was with Zenit in the Champions League, and so it was recently with Tottenham – in both cases Tuchel was able to turn a draw game into a confident victory.

Manchester City has not been able to do that yet. The English champion has already lost points with Tottenham (0: 1) and a week ago with Southampton (0: 0). And with the “saints” Guardiola’s team struck only 1 shot on target, which is uncharacteristic for them. In most matches, Man City manages by playing without a clean forward, but sometimes there is not enough such a striker. It was not for nothing that Pep wanted to acquire Kane or even Ronaldo. This match against Chelsea cannot be considered on its own. The Citizens have a difficult calendar – next week they will have battles with PSG and Liverpool. Such a segment is difficult to pass without losing points.

Of the losses, Mount and Pulisic will not play for Chelsea due to injuries. But the main goalkeeper Mendy will return to the goal. The Blues coach has little confidence in Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi, so in the center of midfield one can expect a trio of Jorginho – Kovacic – Kante. In front of Lukaku, either Havertz or Werner, who has recently distinguished himself, will come out. For City, the lack of their usual defensive center partners is still a problem for Dias – the Stones and Laporte are back in training but are still in shape. But de Bruyne and Foden are just getting in shape, as can be seen in Tuesday’s cup match against Wycombe, where each scored a goal.

Many call this match the most important for the championship race in the Premier League, a match for 6 points. But, in fact, this game is still more important for Man City. The Citizens are already lagging behind Chelsea, and if defeated, that gap would increase to 6 points. Plus Guardiola has already lost to Tuchel three times in a row, including the Champions League final. So both teams (especially the guests) are likely to be cautious. And given that they rarely concede, so many goals are not to be expected today. Bookmaker Winline offers 1.79 odds for total under 2.5.