Tursynbayeva’s mother about her daughter’s performance for Kazakhstan: “How I regret that decision! No judges, no technical controllers, no backstage support at all “- Figure skating

Padishakhan Sultanalieva, mother of the 2019 World Cup silver medalist Elizabeth Tursynbaeva, spoke about the difficulties of her daughter’s performance for Kazakhstan.

– Did you and Elizabeth decide to play for Kazakhstan at the so-called call of the ancestors?

– You could say that. My husband and I also thought that this would speed up the path to the main starts for the child. But how I regret that decision! We did not foresee the difficulties of playing for a country where there is no figure skating.

When the country you represent is not regarded as a skating country on the world stage … it’s hell. No judges, no technical controllers, no backstage support at all.

For powers that have been fighting for leadership for centuries, everything is set for victory. They stand up for their athletes and work with the judges. Big sport is equal to big politics. I realized this only in the process, when it was too late.

If my grandchildren want to become skaters, I will definitely tell them to compete only for Russia. Taking into account their mistakes, and if the situation in Kazakhstan does not change. But I want to emphasize that this is exclusively my opinion.

– Doesn’t the huge queue of applicants for three quotas (even within the same group) scare you?

– This is exactly what you need. No competition – no figure skating as a sport. Eliza’s success at the World Championship was due to the atmosphere in Eteri Georgievna’s group. Previously, after all, my daughter took the 9-11th places with net rentals. I am sure that we should have stayed in the Russian national team. Of course, there are some difficulties, but we would have achieved success faster.

I even apologized to Eliza for that mistake of mine. She was a teenager and silently agreed. The fact that my daughter did not win an Olympic medal is my fault. Today, when I admit my mistake, life is much easier.

In any case, we are grateful to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan for financing the performances of our daughter for many years, and to the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation for filming films about her, ”Sultanalieva said.

The figure skater from the Tutberidze group jumped quadruples even before Trusova and Shcherbakova, and then disappeared and ended her career