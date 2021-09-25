Two-time Olympic champion in gymnastics Evgenia Kanaeva reacted to the scandal with the Averin sisters at the Olympic Games 2020

The Tokyo Olympics ended several weeks ago, but no one forgot about the scandal that happened in the rhythmic gymnastics competition. Two-time Olympic champion Evgeniya Kanaevawho came to the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Russia as part of the support team of our pilot of the Haas team Nikita Mazepin (the sponsor of the racing team is Uralkali, a subsidiary of Uralchem), remembered what happened at the 2020 Games, supported the sisters Averin and stressed that Russia’s dominance in rhythmic gymnastics is not over.





“Dina defeated herself – this is the most important thing!”

– Evgenia, the other day there was information that Irina Aleksandrovna Viner-Usmanova proposed to nominate you for the post of head of the technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation after the 2024 Olympics. How can you comment on this?

– This is a distant future, three more years ahead. So far I am working in a great place and am very happy.

– From an emotional point of view, at what point did you understand what happened in the final of the Olympics, that Dina Averina lost to Lina Ashram?

– She won a medal! She won it with her performance, defeated herself – this is the most important thing! The task of the athlete is to defeat herself, and Dina made her last appearance the best, performed to rupture the aorta. Our girls are heroes, because in our sport only a few can go five years as leaders. They conducted unrealistic training, went through huge tests, reached the Olympics and performed more than worthily – this can only be admired and thanked for the work done by themselves and their coaches. The coach goes through the same morally, and sometimes more, because he must help the athlete so that he can withstand everything.

– Was the fifth year of the Olympic cycle the most difficult for the Averin sisters, which life circumstances added? How difficult is it to be the best for another year?

– I know that the difficulties were not only in the fifth year. In general, we have wild competition. At the beginning of the Olympic cycle, the bet was placed on Sasha Soldatova, who after the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro was the unofficial first number. But in sports, the strongest wins, and the Averins won the championship and kept it for five years, giving no one reason to doubt themselves. Yes, there was a moment when Katya Selezneva won the World Cup final with a hoop, there was a moment when Lala Kramarenko, with her successes, motivated the Averins to move forward, there were other strong girls. And thanks to this competition, we maintain our leading position, thanks to our head coach. Someone would have gone out long ago, tired of carrying the federation and the national team, but Irina Aleksandrovna is a person of incredible fortitude.

– In your opinion, what Dina lacked at the Olympics so that no one had any questions at all?

– I watched the competition on TV, rooted with all my heart for our girls and I can say that they performed very well. The Olympics are over, our team has started a new path, and the team is determined to go forward, to win again. Such tests motivate for something more, for something supernatural, so we just need to turn this page so that the girls are motivated even more. You need to translate all this negative into a positive for yourself.

– How do you feel about the fact that Dina Averina was awarded in Russia as an Olympic champion?

– I have no right to discuss this decision. I am very happy that our president, our officials appreciate our sport and see at what a high level the entire team has been working for many years. Rhythmic gymnastics is one of the sports that absorbs everything. As they say, whoever dared, he managed to jump into the national team, to reach a high level. And this is exhausting, colossal work, when you are in the gym for 8-10 hours, when you train each element to such an extent that it turns out 10 times out of 10, when you do five clean runs of the program in a row. Thank God it is appreciated. And I want to be appreciated more and given us more Olympic medals. I do not want to belittle the merits of other sports, but we deserve to be awarded both for individual sports and for the team, as in artistic gymnastics, figure skating, and swimming. We are also working hard, making four trips for the Olympics. And this is very difficult.





“We work quietly. And the people love scandals “

– How do you feel about conversations that rhythmic gymnastics can be removed from the program of the Olympic Games?

– I think that this will not happen. A hand cannot simply rise to this. It will be a tragedy for the whole society, because rhythmic gymnastics is one of the most beautiful sports. There is figure skating, which is now very well promoted, and I believe that our gymnasts deserve the same attention.

– Why is figure skating much more popular than rhythmic gymnastics?

– We work quietly, without scandals. And our people love scandals. We are through love. We have an amazing environment, coaches always help each other, despite the rivalry within the national team. In general, it seems to me like this: sport is a rivalry, but the more you respect and admire your opponent, the better results you achieve.

– There is such an expression “there is a silver lining.” Maybe our defeat at the Olympics will stop talking about the need to do something with rhythmic gymnastics at the Olympics, because it seems that the Russian dominance in this sport is over.

– And it is not over!

– I mean – for foreign observers. Not for us, of course.

– I believe that there is no limit to perfection in sports. I think now our athletes will have the understanding that they need to be 30 goals higher so that no questions arise at all. Although Dina at the Olympics did all four types cleanly.

Aside from rhythmic gymnastics, what moments of the Tokyo Olympics would you call the most memorable?

– Of course, there were many emotional moments. And our first Olympic medal with Vitalina Batsarashkina in shooting, and Masha Lasitskene’s gorgeous jump – I’m just in love with her, such warmth and purity comes from her. I would like there to be more such people in the society. And she went through such a difficult path again: they did not allow her to go to the Olympics, and there was an injury – she is a great fellow that she coped with all this. And I will mark our tennis team. I was recently introduced to Andrei Rublev and Nastya Pavlyuchenkova – these are amazing people. You know, sometimes they say that athletes are narrow-minded people, not too smart, who are only interested in sports. But this is not so! We have very smart athletes, good people, I am happy to know them.





“I was killing myself in the gym so as not to let the coaches down”

– Ahead is the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship, where our girls will do everything to return to the top step of the podium. You have 17 world championship gold medals. Is it possible to somehow compare the victory at the Olympics and the World Championship?

– You know, I never set a goal for the number of medals. They say that there must be sports anger. But I went through love. Love for what I do, for those with whom I train. This attitude helped me improve myself. Of course, the Olympics are special competitions that cannot be compared with anything. You go out there and don’t know what will happen. At the World Championships, of course, everything is also difficult, but the Olympics are a completely different dimension. Firstly, it takes place once every four years, and secondly, only two girls from the country get there, and thousands are engaged! After the Olympics in Beijing and London, in Omsk, around the huge center, there was a crowd with children to watch – such is our popularity in the regions. It’s great.

Photo: Alexander Safonov, “Championship”

– Now we are talking about the fact that the Averina sisters can go to a new Olympic cycle in order to perform at the second Olympics. You have passed two Olympiads and won both. What motivated you to continue competing after you’ve already become an Olympic champion?

– My story is this: I won the Russian championship as a junior for four years, from 12 to 16 years old. This is also a very difficult one. And the transition from the junior level to the master is a very difficult period: you were the best, and now you have to earn a name for yourself again, fight with strong rivals – it is very difficult morally. It so happened that I did not go through the entire Olympic cycle in front of Beijing. For two years I went through juniors, and then another one and a half – through adults. And before the Olympics, I never even played in the all-around at the World Championships. But God helped. The Beijing Olympics were the most beautiful in terms of impressions. And the emotions were already in London. I was different at these Olympics.

What motivated me? After the performance in Beijing, I rested for only two days. Even though I was already 18, the coach told me: “You are still little, you don’t go to parties, we continue to work!” And I understood that already with that name I could not come to the World Cup final and perform poorly. I couldn’t afford it. This title, which my team and I won, obliged me to come out prepared. I sometimes killed myself in the gym, so as not to let myself and my coaches down.

I challenged myself that I need to go four more years as a leader and reach the Olympic Games. I didn’t tell myself that I had to win, but I didn’t like to lose. That is, I did not have such that I won and put on the crown. On the contrary, each victory motivated to plow even more.

– Surely you watched the film “Beyond the Limit” about the story of Margarita Mamun. How do you feel about this film? Does it show a harsher version of reality or a softer one?

– I’ll tell you so. You can shoot a film about each of our gymnasts: about Alina Kabaeva, about Ira Chashchina, about Yulia Barsukova, about Yana Batyrshina – each has its own path and trials. The film showed the path of one athlete, but it is completely different for everyone. There are similarities in terms of high demands, constant training. But in general, stories cannot be compared.





– Is there such a thing as “queue” in rhythmic gymnastics? That is, first, a more deserved athlete must win something before a young rival takes her place?

– If we had such a queue, then I would not have gone to the first Olympics. Irina Aleksandrovna decided to send me when I won eight main starts. And when the head coach has such a responsibility, it’s not up to the turn. Here we need medals.

A similar situation was recently in figure skating, when Alina Zagitova won Olympic gold, and not Zhenya Medvedeva. This is a sport. Yes, of course, I want more entertainment, more adult gymnastics or the same figure skating. Now I really like Liza Tuktamysheva, I am delighted with her. She has such experience! You can already have enough, but she is not afraid of competition from super-talented girls. It’s great when such athletes remain, because they are the ones who move the youth. Whatever one may say, to defeat them is the main motivation of young athletes.

– By the way, about the youth. In figure skating, they say, the new rules seem to have been created for the youngest athletes, who find it easier to perform elements purely physiologically. Is there no such talk in rhythmic gymnastics?

– Someone will always be happy, and some will not. We know very well that an athlete who achieves success is not hindered by any obstacles. For some reason, the same Liza Tuktamysheva won the world championship. For some reason, our Nastya Bliznyuk is still making progress. It is clear that in group exercises it is more realistic to go through two cycles than in personal all-around, but there are both Nastya Maksimova and Nastya Tatareva, who have passed two Olympics each. If there is a desire to improve and win, then why not? This is great.