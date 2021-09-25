UFC Best Fighter Jon Jones Arrested Again, First Details

John jones did it again. No, he did not defend the title, did not win and did not even get caught on doping. The long absence of the leader of the rating of the best fighters in the UFC, regardless of the weight category (de facto the best fighter in the world) has already weaned us from all this. Jones went to jail again.

Yes, he now has problems with the law more often than fights. What did Jones do this time? There are no details yet. At the moment, it is known that John is being charged with domestic violence, bodily harm, as well as breaking into a car. The fighter was arrested in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA) and has already been released on bail in the amount of $ 8 thousand. But very soon this story will be continued. Already on September 25, Kostyany needs to appear in court, and his prospects are very sad. Why? Yes, all because, as we said, he is now in the police more often than in the octagon.





“Jones can’t get as much as Conor.” Cormier revealed the bitter truth to Bony

Jones is followed by a whole train of crimes. Recall that he committed the first offense known to the public in 2012, when in Binghamton (New York, USA) he crashed into a pole in his Bentley. Tests showed that John was intoxicated. Then he was released on bail, and later suspended his driving license for 6 months and forced to attend a course on the consequences of dangerous driving.

But those were only flowers. The biggest scandal happened in 2015. In April of that year, he again got into an accident, while a pregnant woman was injured. Under such circumstances, Jones shamelessly left the scene. Illegal drugs were found in his car. Realizing that there was nowhere to go, John confessed. This helped him to receive only a suspended sentence – 18 months in prison, while in fact he faced 3.5 years of real term for escaping from the scene of the accident. Be that as it may, then he received a punishment from the UFC, having lost the title of champion.

John got new problems with the law in 2019. In September, he was accused of assaulting a waitress. The fighter did not admit guilt, but the court appointed him a 90-day probationary period, forced him to pay legal costs, and also ordered him to stop using alcohol and illegal drugs.





Show me the money. How much would Jones take the risk of going out against the irrepressible Ngannu?

Finally, the previous call to the police happened after his last fight to date. In March 2020, he was charged with drunk driving and careless handling of firearms. As a result, he spent four days under house arrest, he was assigned 48 hours of community service and compulsory 90-day outpatient treatment.

But it seems that Jones’ life teaches nothing. Either the modest punishments for the offense no longer scare him, or he is simply incorrigible, but John plunges into story after story.

How can this threaten him now, except for a real term? Perhaps a farewell to a career, and with it, championship ambitions. As a reminder, John hasn’t been fighting since February 2020. Over the course of a year, he promises to move to heavy weight, but demands not only to immediately give him a champion fight, but also to pay fabulous money.

Just yesterday, he again said that he wants to fight only for the title. But let me give him a title fight if he not only does not play, but also manages to constantly cast a shadow on the reputation of the entire league with his disgusting behavior? It is likely that if Jones gets a real term (and with such a background it is possible), the league bosses will simply give him up. And how not to bet if Jones has to serve his sentence and again stay out of fights. Years go by, John is already 34. Although wisdom, apparently, these same years do not add to him.

However, there is also an optimistic option. If Jones gets off with a slight fright again, it is quite possible that he will become more accommodating to the bosses of the league and will go into the cage on their terms. We will closely monitor this situation.