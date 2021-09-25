Ukrainian boxer Usik defeated Joshua

.Ukrainian boxer took away the champion belts belonging to the British according to the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO versions

Photo: Justin Setterfield / Getty Images



Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated Briton Anthony Joshua in the heavyweight championship fight. The fight took place at the stadium of the Tottenham Football Club.

At stake were Joshua’s World Boxing Association (WBA, super), World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) heavyweight titles.

The 31-year-old Joshua now has 24 wins (22 by KO) and two defeats. The 34-year-old Usik has 19 wins (13 by knockout) and not a single defeat. He had his third fight in the heavyweight division, having previously defeated Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora.

The Ukrainian previously owned champion belts according to the WBO, IBF, WBA and World Boxing Council (WBC) versions in weight up to 90.71 kg. He is the winner of the first season of the World Boxing Super Series, in the final of which he defeated Russian Murat Gassiev and united four championship belts. Usyk also won gold at the London Olympics.