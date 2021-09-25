Unidentified owner of Jawbone patents sues Apple and Google

Wearable device maker Jawbone has ceased to exist for quite some time – the company went out of business in 2017. But her patents are still valid, and an unknown owner of these intellectual assets decided to use them to sue Apple and Google.

According to Bloomberg, a company called Jawbone Innovations LLC has filed lawsuits in Waco, Texas, against both tech giants. The documents say Apple and Google have infringed eight patents previously owned by Jawbone. They describe a noise isolation algorithm originally developed for the US defense agency DARPA.

The lawsuit against Apple lists devices that have found patent infringement: all versions and variants of the Apple iPhone, iPad, AirPods Pro, and HomePod products. The lawsuit against Google is also characterized by broad wording: all versions and variants of Google smartphones, tablets and / or laptops, headphones, smart home devices and other Android devices.

In both cases, the plaintiff requested a preliminary injunction against the companies, which would suspend the sale of all allegedly infringing products. In addition, the plaintiff demands royalties for the use of the solutions described in the patent.

As noted by Bloomberg, it is still unclear who is behind these lawsuits, but this is not the first time that Jawbone Innovations LLC has made such claims. The same company, which probably has nothing to do with the original Jawbone – aside from its patent portfolio – sued Samsung in June for similar infringements.

Back in June, talking about the trial with Samsung, the Protocol reported that the head of Jawbone Innovations LLC is a certain York Eggleston. The person with the same name, according to the publication, heads several other organizations that own former IBM patents, and these organizations are plaintiffs in lawsuits against Lyft and Uber.

According to Bloomberg, filing such lawsuits in a court in the Texas city of Waco makes sense, since it is “the most popular county in the country for its patent-friendly judges and juries.” A Google spokesman on the matter said: “We will challenge the claims and will actively defend ourselves.” Apple has yet to comment.