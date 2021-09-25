Usyk defeated Joshua to win WBA Super, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles

Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usik defeated the Briton Anthony Joshua and won the WBA Super, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles. The fight lasted all 12 rounds, as a result of which the judges gave the victory to the Ukrainian boxer – 116-112, 117-114, 115-113.

Usyk confidently started the fight, gaining an advantage in the first rounds. In the third round, Usyk managed to catch Joshua and shake the Briton. In the fourth round, the situation did not change – three minutes remained for Usik. In the fifth round, Joshua managed to answer Alexander with several blows that reached the goal. The situation repeated itself in the sixth segment of the battle.

In the seventh round, Joshua tried to pick up the pace, but at the end of the three-minute Usyk managed to have an excellent streak and shake Joshua. The eighth three minutes passed in the same vein as the previous ones, except that in the end Joshua managed to hit the body with two uppercuts.

In the ninth round, the Briton again managed to carry out a successful attack on Usyk at the ropes. The tenth round ended with an explosive streak from Usyk, however, Joshua also managed to respond to Alexander’s attacks several times. In the 11th round, Usyk again carried out several confident series of strikes on the target, but missed an unpleasant jab in the end.

In the final round, the situation did not change at all, and in the end Usyk was close to knocking out Anthony Joshua.