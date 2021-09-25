Valtteri Bottas: It’s too early to put an end

On Saturday in Sochi, Mercedes drivers qualified in fourth and seventh positions. The team admitted that they themselves made it difficult for themselves …

Lewis Hamilton (4th): “I made a mistake in the pit lane and am very upset about it. Until that moment, everything was going well, it’s a shame to let the team down like this – not such a result is usually expected from a world champion. That is, that is, on Sunday I will do my best to win back.

In the last attempt on cold tires, my W12 skidded a lot, and since we did not have time for the second fastest lap, we could not answer the result of the rivals. The guys have a good pace ahead, it will not be easy to overtake them, but I hope that the mechanics will be able to fix my car and tomorrow it will allow us to fight.

For us, these difficulties are kind of a test of how well we can handle it. Now I feel disgusting, but I will try to turn the negative in my favor and make every effort to work as best as possible in the race. Anyway, the pole went to the British driver today – my congratulations to Lando Norris, he did a great job! “

Valtteri Bottas (7th): “In the first two sessions on the intermediate tires we looked very confident, and in the final, when the track dried up, we switched to slicks in order to have time to drive two fast laps. Unfortunately, we managed to drive only one, and during this time it was too difficult to get the slicks to work. Those who qualified in front drove two fast laps, and this determined the result.

The situation is not the most wonderful, but it’s too early to put an end to it, because we have a fast car, and from the very beginning of the weekend we showed a good pace. At least I do not start from the last row, as in Monza – which means that the result in the race can be better than a couple of weeks ago! “

Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer: “An unfortunate result of the qualification, during which we looked very confident. The conditions turned out to be very unusual in that it took a long time before the transition to slicks became possible. Intermediate tires worked well, and in the final we planned to first show the result on them, and only then go on slicks. Unfortunately, one preparatory lap was not enough to bring the slicks into the working range, several rivals were ahead at once.

It was nice to see how our car behaves well on a wet track, but we made the task of the race difficult for ourselves. However, on Friday on a long series of circles we had a good pace, so there is still a chance for a good result. ”