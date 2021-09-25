Verstappen: Lewis knows it’s best not to be wrong

Max Verstappen did not complete a single fast lap in the qualification of the Russian Grand Prix and will start last tomorrow. The Red Bull Racing driver spoke about the goals for the race and commented on the episode with the participation of Lewis Hamilton, when the reigning world champion broke the front wing when entering the pit lane.

Q: In Friday training, you were one of the slowest on the straight. Did the team change the settings before the race considering that you have a lot to overtake?

Max VerstappenA: Yesterday’s results cannot be considered representative, as some have raised the power to the maximum with a minimum of fuel in the tanks, so it doesn’t bother me too much. We have slightly adjusted the settings, and I am confident in the speed of the car in the race. Nevertheless, I understand perfectly well that it will be quite difficult to overtake.

Question: What result do you expect?

Max Verstappen: I do not know. Let’s see how the first circle will develop, how further events will develop. Of course, I will try to earn points, but it would be nice if the circumstances were in my favor.

Question Sergio Perez starts only ninth, which means he won’t be able to help you very much …

Max Verstappen: When you start from the last row, you can only rely on yourself. Whatever happens in the forefront, I will not participate in it.

Q: Were you surprised by the fact that Lewis made a mistake when entering the pit lane?

Max Verstappen: By that time, he had already passed the entrance to the pit lane several times, so I suppose he understood how slippery it was. I don’t know what happened. I caught a glimpse of the replay, I didn’t look too closely. Of course, it is better not to make such mistakes, but I think he knows this very well.

Q: Will it be more difficult for you to break through to the top, given the fact that opponents who are usually easy to overtake, such as George Russell, start far ahead of you?

Max Verstappen: Yes, it would be easier for me if I had to overtake slower cars first. However, I don’t think George will stay ahead for long given Williams’ speed. It will be interesting at the start and in the first laps in the front rows.

Question: Do you expect that the top three will delay Lewis at least for some time?

Max Verstappen: I prefer to think about my task and will try to break through to the top, and then we’ll see.

Q: What kind of weather would you like to see in the race?

Max Verstappen: I think it’s easier to overtake on a wet track, but, apparently, tomorrow will be dry weather.

Question: Have you discussed with the team on which track it is better to change the engine, or left them the right to make a decision?

Max Verstappen: We discussed this issue, and all things considered, we decided that it would be best to replace the engine this weekend. We knew that before the end of the season we would have to serve this penalty anyway. I hope it will not interfere with achieving a good result in the race.

Q: How confident are you that you can do without additional fines for replacing the engine before the end of the season?

Max Verstappen: Everything will be good. We should have enough engines before the end of the season.

Q: How do you rate George Russell’s performance this season, taking into account the fact that he will become your rival after moving to Mercedes?

Max Verstappen: First of all, I want to note that Lando, Carlos and George did a great job today. George is a very good driver, and these results show that the Williams car is not as bad as it is commonly believed.

He earns points, is highly qualified in the Spa. Yes, he does not have Red Bull or Mercedes, but Williams is gradually closing the gap. In any case, he does a brilliant job. People need to understand that his car is no longer as bad as they used to think.