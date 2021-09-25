Video of the decisive rally of 24 strikes in the match between Rublev and Shvartsman in the Laver Cup

The Laver Cup press service on Instagram published a video of the decisive 24-hit play in the Russian’s match Andrey Rublev (Europe team) and Argentinian Diego Schwarzman (rest of the world team). It ended with Rublyov’s realized matchball.

The publication is available on the Laver Cup Instagram. Video rights reserved by TRIDENT8 dba Laver Cup and Eurosport.

The meeting lasted 1 hour 53 minutes and ended with the victory of the Russian with a score of 4: 6, 6: 3, 11: 9. At the same time, in the decisive tie-break, the Russian tennis player was inferior with a score of 2: 6.

Laver Cup Show Tournament, organized by 20-time Grand Slam Winner Swiss Roger Federer, held since 2017, two weeks after the US Open. The 2020 competition has been postponed to 2021 due to calendar changes related to the coronavirus pandemic. Note that previously, Russian tennis players have never participated in these competitions.