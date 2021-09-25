ViewSonic VX2882-4KP – 28 ” 4K 150Hz gaming monitor introduced

ViewSonic has unveiled the new VX2882-4KP 28-inch SuperClear IPS gaming monitor. The novelty is best suited not only for gaming PCs, but also for modern consoles Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as Sony PlayStation 5.

Curiously, the display from ViewSonic can be easily confused with the S3220DGF from Dell. However, these are completely two different monitors. Unlike the latter, which uses a 32-inch concave VA panel with 2K resolution, the ViewSonic VX2882-4KP is based on a flat IPS-matrix with a smaller diagonal, with a resolution of 4K. The manufacturer clearly decided to save money on it and used not even an honest 8-bit, but a 6-bit + FRC panel.

The horizontal and vertical viewing angles of the ViewSonic monitor reach 178 degrees. The screen has a brightness of 300 cd / m22, a typical contrast ratio of 1000: 1, as well as a declared dynamic contrast ratio of 80,000,000: 1. The manufacturer also indicates support for the HDR10 mode and claims for the new product 90 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, 87 percent coverage of the NTSC space and 122 percent coverage of the sRGB color space.

The display has a 1ms response time (MPRT) and a refresh rate of up to 150Hz. If desired, it can be overclocked to 160 Hz. The new product supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology, due to which the smoothness of the image is increased and the negative effect of tearing in the frame is eliminated.

The equipment of the monitor includes two HDMI 2.1 connectors, two DisplayPort 1.4, as well as a symmetrical USB Type-C for connecting to a laptop. Additionally, it is worth highlighting the presence of a hub with two USB 3.2 Type-A ports and one USB 3.2 Type-B for peripherals, as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The ViewSonic VX2882-4KP is equipped with an audio system with 2W stereo speakers each. The stand of the novelty allows you to change the angles of inclination and rotation of the screen, adjust the height in relation to the working surface and convert the display from landscape to portrait.

The ViewSonic VX2882-4KP is currently only available in Japan for $ 830. It is highly likely that the novelty will be able to offer a more competitive value in the markets of other countries.