What are the advantages of appointing Oleg Znark to the post of head coach of the Russian national team before the 2022 Olympics

Was there a conflict?

The head coach of the Russian national team, which will go to the Olympic Games in Beijing, was appointed Oleg Znarok… On the one hand, it is a sensation, not so often such changes occur shortly before major tournaments. On the other hand, everything is logical. The winning coach should fight for the highest places in the most prestigious tournament.

One of the main questions that the fans asked when they heard today’s news – what about the conflict between the coach and the head of the national team’s staff? Roman Rotenberg? After Znarok left the national team, let’s say, not very well. Rumors of tough financial disagreements were leaked to the press. It seemed that after them the path to the national team was closed for Znark. However, let’s separate one from the other. Nobody ever doubted Znark’s competence, his professionalism, ability to set up a team, create a team of like-minded people wherever he worked. And who doesn’t have financial disagreements? And they can always be settled. Which is what happened now. If we talk about other disagreements, then Oleg Valerievich himself has repeatedly answered this question. He answered in the negative. Even if it was done for the sake of politeness, what difference does it make now? Ahead is the Olympics, which will be attended by the best players in the world. They expect gold from our people, and for the sake of such a goal one can forget any conflicts, even if they were.

For more than three years the coach had the opportunity to analyze the situation. According to available information, Znarok significantly reduced his financial requirements compared to those that were put forward in 2018 and led to the separation of the coach from the national team. And this is also logical. Olympic success in Pyeongchang has already become history, over the past two seasons Oleg Valerievich has shaken Spartak, but has not achieved much success with the club. There are objective reasons for this, but there are also subjective ones – they clearly expected more from the eminent coach.

But the main thing – knowing the character of Znark, his ambition and thirst for victories – he simply could not refuse such an offer. From the chance to face off against the best in the most prestigious world tournament. Considering the titanic efforts that accompanied the decision to come to the NHL Hockey Games, when else will there be such a chance?

Who will help Znarka?

Was that the only correct decision? Without questioning the coaching qualifications Valeria BraginaZnarok nevertheless looks much more organically in the role of the leader of the team of the main Russian stars. In all honesty, is there a coach who combines such qualities as undoubted authority among elite players, the highest coaching qualifications, vast experience in international tournaments and a victorious reputation?

The Olympics, and indeed any tournament of national teams, is a specific competition, where the coach needs to set up a very complex mechanism in the shortest possible time and give it maximum efficiency. There is no time to debug the details, in each match you need to hit the top ten with the definition of the composition, the mood for the match, the tactical scheme. The knowledgeable knows how, and he has repeatedly proved it. There is one more important point. Presumably, Oleg Valerievich remembered the last minutes of the 2018 Games finals for all his life. Together with millions of fans, he experienced an incredible experience. And he drew conclusions.

What is Znarka’s coaching staff? It would probably even be surprising if it did not include Alexey Zhamnov, a person who has been working in the national team for two Olympic cycles, who was part of the headquarters for some time, who is well acquainted with all Russians who play in the NHL, and who recently worked together with Znark at Spartak. A distinctive feature of Zhamnov is that he always begins to act on time, exactly when it is most needed. For no apparent reason, he does not interfere with the work of the main person, preferring to establish processes from within. But if necessary, he goes to the bench. What is characteristic – none of the coaches, whom Zhamnov helped in this way, said a bad word about such an act. Because when he came to the shop, Zhamnov acted extremely correctly.

Sergey Zubov also has experience in the system of the Russian national team, his playing philosophy is similar to that of Znarok. In recent years, Zubov has gained considerable experience, having worked with KHL teams of different levels. And this season is trying to revive the Riga “Dynamo”. Given the results of the Latvian club in recent years, the task is difficult. But the coach was not afraid to take on it. We add here the fact that Valery Bragin remains in the national team as a consultant. We have always perceived this position as a “soft dismissal”. But now is not the case. Bragin has worked with the team in recent seasons, and although the composition for the Games will be completely different than at the last World Cup, Valery Nikolayevich definitely has something to share with the new-old head coach, who is well acquainted with Znark.

The formation of the headquarters has not yet been completed. It is likely that it will be further strengthened after January 10, 2022, “X-day”, until which the NHL can still reverse gear without any losses for itself (except for reputation). It is unlikely that this will happen, unless some next strain of coronavirus intervenes harshly. The probability of this, although minimal, exists. China seems to have learned to either fight it or coexist relatively peacefully, so the safety of the players is guaranteed. Beijing clearly does not want to diminish the value of the Olympic hockey tournament and will do its best to do so. But these are already details. The main decision for the Russian national team, despite individual statements, has been made.