What is Suex, what does EXMO have to do with it and where did the cryptocurrency go?

BeInCrypto editors dealt with the first Russian cryptocurrency exchanger, which came under US sanctions pressure

What happened

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, the US Treasury Department (Treasury Department) imposed sanctions against a cryptocurrency exchange for the first time. It turned out to be the Suex trading platform with Russian roots, registered in Moscow and Prague.

Join our Telegram channel to keep abreast of the main trends in the crypto market.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Suex “facilitated financial transactions for operators of ransomware.” An analysis of Suex’s traceable chain of transactions found that “over 40% of Suex’s known transactions were linked to offenders,” the regulator said.

Moreover, as analysts at Chainalysis found out, Suex’s bitcoin addresses alone (which were stored on some major exchanges) accounted for more than $ 160 million from ransomware, scammers and darknet operators.

Who is behind Suex

The editors found out that Suex began in 2017. At least this is reported in the blog of Yegor and Artur Petukhovsky. At the time of this writing, the article was removed from the blog, but it can still be opened in the cached version.

According to TRM Labs analysts, Russian Yegor Petukhovsky (pictured on the right) is the largest shareholder of Suex. Until recently, he was also listed as the listing director in the Telegram bot for exchanging cryptocurrencies Chatex and has already announced that he will defend the claims of the US Treasury in court.

Also among the top management of Suex are Czech venture capitalist Tibor Bokora and Russian Vasily Zhabykin, who owns 10% of Suex shares. The remaining investors in TRM Labs are called Ildar Zakirov (pictured on the left) and Maxim Subbotin (pictured in the center).

And here is EXMO

Yegor Petukhovsky wrote on his blog that Suex was born after a meeting with the co-founder of EXMO Ivan Petukhovsky. Here’s what he claimed:

According to Yegor Petukhovsky, Ivan sent on May 22, 2017 to his friend “bitcoins for 4000 usd”. BeInCrypto’s editors were able to establish this transaction. Then, ~ 1.75 BTC was received on the wallet of his friend Yegor Petukhovsky. This is confirmed both by Yegor’s statement itself and by the date of the on-chain transaction.

The sender turned out to be a certain address 14a … 4wf, on the balance of which from 2016 to 2018 more than 10,770 BTC were received in total. Whether the address belongs to the co-founder of EXMO Ivan Petukhovsky remains unclear until the end.

However, Ivan Petukhovsky’s connection with the top management of Suex, presumably, could have appeared long before the very creation of Suex. At least this is hinted at by photographs taken within the framework of the IV Russian Investment and Construction Forum. They show that Subbotin and Petukhovsky were speakers at the forum.

As reported in the description of the forum, Petukhovsky at that time was the general director of SKDO LLC, and Subbotin was the director of the development department of the same company. As soon as the US Treasury announced sanctions against Suex, EXMO’s business development director Maria Stankevich said in a comment to BeInCrypto that “the exchange does not interact with Suex in any way.” However, later, in a commentary to Forklog, Stankevich said that the first exchanges the Suex exchanger nevertheless performed on EXMO, “but rather quickly stopped doing this.”

In fact, Yegor Petukhovsky himself wrote about the fact that Suex has been working through EXMO from the first days on his blog. He’s writing:

However, it is difficult to determine exactly how long Suex has been in contact with EXMO. However, it is known that Suex definitely provided services to clients in Europe. According to Yegor Petukhovsky, Suex “collected bids for [криптовалют] and as money came in the form of cash or to the current accounts of our clients in European banks “, we calculated the cost at the exchange rate [EXMO]…

And here Binance

The Ministry of Finance, along with accusations of Suex, published a list of cryptocurrency addresses. The agency does not say directly whether the addresses belong to Suex. However, the large volumes of transfers to wallets may indicate that the addresses could still be used in Suex.

Having examined the activity of transactions on several bitcoin wallets, the BeInCrypto editorial staff found that in most cases the cryptocurrency was mainly traded on Binance.

After the Ministry of Finance added the addresses to the sanctions list, Binance announced that they had identified the wallets and passed the information to law enforcement agencies. Binance claims in its blog that, based on the results of a “comprehensive audit,” the exchange’s investigation team identified the addresses even before the Ministry of Finance was officially charged. Here’s what the exchange says:

“Based on a comprehensive audit conducted by our investigation team, several accounts associated with the addresses mentioned in OFAC’s announcement were identified earlier this year and have been addressed accordingly.”

It remains unknown which addresses are in question. However, according to the dates of the transactions, it is clear that the sanctioned addresses sent bitcoin in large volumes (from 40 BTC or more) to Binance addresses back in May of this year, as well as in 2020.

As calculated in Chainalysis, ransomware Ryuk, Conti, Maze laundered almost $ 13 million in BTC through Suex. More than $ 24 million was laundered by cryptocurrency scammers, including Finiko, as well as more than $ 20 million by darknet operators. How some of this money went through Binance is not known for certain.

Have something to say? Write to us or join the discussion in our Telegram channel.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity, and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions he takes based on the information received on our website.