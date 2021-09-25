Who is Vitor Melo Pereira, the new head of the RFU Referee Department: scandals, Lokomotiv, Spartak

After leaving Victor Kashshai from the post of head of the RFU Referee Department, another foreigner took his place. Now a Portuguese will try to put things in order in the Russian Arbitration Corps Vitor Melo Pereira. We studied his biography – highlighted the main thing.





Vitor Pereira Head of the RFU Refereeing Department: Proud to be here. It was a great honor to receive an invitation to work in such a great country and great federation. I have a rich experience of working as a judge and more than 15 years of work in four countries as the head of the judicial department. I managed to see that a good team had gathered in the RFU. I understand that the country is large, there are many regions, but I hope that we will be able to identify all 85 regions in one team and improve the level of refereeing. We plan to make the process as pumped as possible, to establish good communication with all participants in the football world. We will try to establish contact with local federations. We have nothing to hide and hide. We want our work to be open. Football is my life, refereeing is my passion. It was a big challenge, I look forward to getting started. We have a lot to do and a lot to achieve. Accepting this challenge was not so difficult, I did it with pleasure. I am sure that I will enjoy Russian football.

Deprived France of the 2002 World Cup playoffs and removed the legendary Rafu Marquez

In 1989, Pereira began working in the Portuguese championship matches, and eight years later received the FIFA patch. Already at the 1998 World Cup, he worked out the group stage game between the national teams of Jamaica and Croatia (1: 3), and in the 1/8 finals he judged Germany and Mexico (2: 1).

Two years later, Pereira was assigned to three Euro 2000 matches. In the group stage, the Portuguese judged Italy and Sweden (2: 1), as well as Yugoslavia and Slovenia (3: 3). In the quarterfinals, Vitor received a match between Italy and Romania (2: 0).

There are several big club matches in his track record. For example, in 2001 Pereira served in the UEFA Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Liverpool (2: 3), and the following year – the UEFA Cup final between Dutch Feyenoord and Borussia Dortmund (3: 2).

The Portuguese has crossed paths with Russian clubs three times. In 1998, he worked in the first semi-final of the Cup Winners’ Cup Stuttgart – Lokomotiv (2: 1) and the ¼ final of the UEFA Cup Spartak – Ajax (1: 0). Under his whistle, the red-and-white advanced to the semifinals of the European Cup!

Three years later, Pereira met with the railroad workers again – in a legendary replay with Tyrol. Have Yuri Semin there should be good memories of Pereira’s work: in the middle of the second half, he made it easier for the Muscovites by expelling the striker from the field Hertnhagl. The minimum defeat (0: 1) was enough for the Muscovites to qualify for the Champions League group stage. “SE” the next day came out with a loud hat: “Nigmatullin defeated Tyrol and UEFA.” Stanislav Cherchesov watched the exploits of his compatriot and teammate from the Tyrol bench.

At the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, Pereira got into a scandal, mistakenly scoring a goal Jon-Dahl Thomasson against the French national team. With the score 1: 0 in favor of Denmark, the 26-year-old striker entered the penalty area and laid his hand on the lawn Marcel Desailly, doubling the advantage of their national team. Pereira did not see the violation in this episode, thus finally depriving France of hopes of recouping and staying at the 2002 World Cup.

Ashot Khachaturyants Head of the RFU Referee Committee I would like to announce the beginning of cooperation with Pereira. This is a unique person who combines the richest level of a professional judge and a functionary in this position for many years. This quality is necessary for the entire judiciary to successfully complete the reform. There are several tasks before him. One of the main ones is the analysis of the current situation, the reform of the judicial training system. This is a matter of principle for us. There is also the task of creating a base for training. Vitor is the author of the book Talents and Mentors. It will soon be translated into Russian. I think that by the end of the year Vitor will draw up a roadmap for his work. We hope that it will be held in the next two years with a possible prolongation of the contract. Vitor is a well-known person in the UEFA system, reviews of his work and books are in the press. The combination of experience was the main reason for our choice. As for the Russians, we did not consider them for this position.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese was assigned to the 1/8 final match between Mexico and the USA (0: 2), where he again found himself in the spotlight. Pereira showed 10 yellow cards (five for each team) and sent the Mexican off the field in the 88th minute Rafu Márquez. In the same 2002, Vitor completed his career as an arbiter.

Where did Pereira work then?

After finishing his career, he began to train referees, having traveled all over the world as a FIFA instructor. In 2011, Pereira even received a special prize from the international federation. The Portuguese also published a program book for referees called “Talents and Mentors”.

Vitor Pereira Head of the RFU Refereeing Department Accusations of loyalty to Benfica? I must say that my favorite club in Portugal is Sporting Lisbon, Benfica’s worst enemy.

Pereira has already served as Head of Arbitrators in the Czech Republic and Greece. In 2018, he put the Spanish referee Borbalan on the final of the Greek Cup AEK – PAOK (0: 2), and since then the decisive game of the tournament has been traditionally served there by foreigners. Perhaps now it is worth waiting for them in Russia as well.