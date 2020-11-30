Why are Selena Gomez fans asking to close Saved By The Bell reboot?

Respect Selena Gomez on Twitter.

The reboot of the 1989-1993 NBC sitcom Saved by the Bell has been in the spotlight for Selena Gomez fans following the airing of an episode that apparently made fun of the singer’s kidney transplant surgery in 2017.

In a scene from the new episode, which has been circulated on Twitter, two students argue about the identity of Gomez’s kidney donor. Having lost access to their phones, one character is convinced that this is “Justin Bieber’s mom”, and the other says that in fact it is Demi Lovato (both are wrong: her friend Francia Raisa donated the kidney to Selena).

“I know for a fact that Justin Bieber’s mom was the donor of Selena Gomez’s kidney,” says one character. “God, I need a phone to prove it.” Another student replies, “Prove what? What are you idiot? It was Demi Lovato’s kidney. They are best friends, just like you and me. ” In the next scene, graffiti appears in the school hallway that reads, “Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?”

wtf is wrong with this show and it’s obsession with selenas health ??? this is so disgusting and unnecessary @peacockTV @TraceyWigfield @bariotweets @RealPeterEngel pic.twitter.com/MgbPsI2bVy – ⁷ (@TayIenaVoodoo) November 28, 2020

On Saturday, the singer’s fans took to Twitter to express their outrage at the sitcom jokes with the hashtag Respect Selena Gomez in the trending app. They also created a petition on Change.org calling for the show to be closed (now 5,800 subscribers have signed up).

In response to the negative reaction, the creators of the sitcom apologized and also made a donation to the Gomez charity, which raises funds for lupus research. “We are sorry. It was never our intention to be light on Selena’s health. We’ve reached out to her team and will make a donation to the Selena Gomez Lupus Research Foundation at USC, ”the show’s executive producers said in a statement posted to People.

After a long battle with lupus, Selena revealed that she had a kidney transplant in 2017. “There are no words to describe how grateful I am to my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she then wrote on Instagram. “She made the greatest sacrifice by giving me her kidney. I’m incredibly happy. “