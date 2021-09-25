Why beat your own? It is necessary to beat the enemies. Sasha is an enemy. Datsik smashed the Briton, and now he wants to smudge Emelianenko – 09/25/2021

A source: Sport-Express

Vyacheslav Datsik fought his fourth fight this year: in February he knocked out Tyson Dijon, in June he beat Dijon on points in a rematch, in August he again won by decision – against Daniyal “T-34” Elbaev, a prominent personality in pop MMA. Moreover, Slava was considered an underdog in a duel with Elbaev, but in the end he took all three rounds, showing very aggressive boxing. Yes, all three fights of Datsik were according to the rules of boxing – Red Tarzan on a contract with the Russian Boxing Federation.

In Top Dog, Datsik fought according to the rules of fist fights, but wearing MMA gloves. He was given a rival, poorly known to the Russian public, but very dangerous – the black Briton Randy Randine, nicknamed Kofi King.

Read also

The tournament was held in Moscow, in the picturesque Krylya Sovetov sports palace on Leningradsky Prospekt. The Top Dog promotion has settled there for a long time. The atmosphere at the tournaments is special – they are beating in a circle surrounded by hay, a crowd of people behind the hay, Danila Aleev, who is also the Rugby player, is in charge of the process. “Only!” Aleev shouts into the microphone. “Top Dog !!!” – the audience answers him in chorus. The entourage is created, as if Top Dog is not just a league of fistfights, but some kind of cult. All the more interesting.

Thrashtok, fights outside the circle in Top Dog are not welcome. Press conferences, where scandals are usually ignited in pop-MMA promotions, are no longer there. Top Dog is the opposite of its rival Hardcore FC. And the competition between the leagues is fierce. Hardcore records several episodes per day, and then publishes them one by one on Youtube. Top Dog has recently started broadcasting its tournaments live – and on Friday made its debut on federal television – on REN TV. Four main card fights were shown, led by a duel between Datsik and Randyne.

</p> <p style="width:100%;height:0;position:relative;;display: inline-block;" class="viqeo-embed viqeo-horizontal viqeo-embed--96ae710b1a0c60445c2b" data-vnd="96ae710b1a0c60445c2b" data-profile="410" data-aspectratio="0.5625"> <iframe loading="lazy" src="https://cdn.viqeo.tv/embed/?vid=96ae710b1a0c60445c2b" width="100%" height="100%" style="position:absolute;" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe> </p> <p> An error occurred during download.

Red-haired Tarzan has just started the training process after the fight with Elbaev – before that he was busy with family affairs (his wife Victoria gave birth to a daughter). In August, Slava weighed 120 kg, and before the fight with Randyne showed 130 kg. The Briton won 5 out of 5 fist fights, he looks quite athletic. However, it is difficult to call him a professional fighter. If you google, you can find his profile at vouchedfor.co.uk, which states that he is a financial advisor. However, Kofi King’s Instagram photos are all about sports.

Datsik entered the hall in the image of a medieval war. The fight began very bravely, immediately rushing into the attack. Randyne was stunned by the onslaught. Red-haired Tarzan – sort of, rash-trained – turned on his “collective farms” (as he calls sweeping blows) to the fullest. It all ended with the British squatting down – so that the referee interrupted this hellish attack of Vyacheslav. The fight continued, Datsik probed the opponent with a jab, then thrust a powerful right straight into the jaw, and then rushed to finish off. The referee interrupted the fight again, and a couple of seconds later Randyne’s corners threw a towel into the circle. Datsik’s brutal victory!

<iframe loading="lazy" title="УНИЧТОЖИЛ ЗА РАУНД! Вячеслав Дацик - Рэнди Рэндайн: ОБЗОР БОЯ / Top Dog" width="840" height="473" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pGg5h7tT8G4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe> An error occurred during download.

– There were rumors that Datsik was detrained, in very bad shape, that he would have problems in this battle. Are they true? – a question to Datsik after the fight.

– After the battle with the T-34, I had a rest for two weeks. My beloved still gave free rein to me, I ate and gained weight. Well, now I’m no longer 118-120 kg, but 130. I went to Turkey to rest – there was no skeleton to spar. For two weeks I was in a rocking chair, took cans, and my breathing and speed dropped – I just hammered my muscles. Two weeks before the fight, in Nizhny Novgorod, I spread my arms so that speed appeared, and also restored my breathing and did various exercises on rubber. Every day we ran 3-6 kilometers in the Shchelkovo Park.

– Went out to fight angry?

– Yes, they shook me, damn it! They saw and saw me … They say that he [Рэндайн] I knocked everyone out in England – don’t let me go, don’t take it on the colgan, don’t need to catch blows – and this is my favorite topic. He’s supposedly a superknocker there. They scared, scared me – hesitated, in short. And as a result, his fists are made of crumb. But we have such crumbs that you can kill. And this one is soft.

– Vladimir Khryunov said that you and him score the shooter to Alexander Emelianenko. How true is this, and how much does Khryunov represent your interests in general?

– Yes, the question is not in Vladimir, but in Sasha. Ready or not. He already had to go through a medical examination and sign a contract. He had already come to the federation, but Sasha, as always, did not pass the medical examination, he did not sign the contract. We just talked, discussed, his manager agreed. But while Sasha is gaining shape, preparing, and when he is ready, he will come out against me. I think Azamat (Bostanov, manager of Emelianenko. – Approx. “SE”) understands that he is not in the right condition to release him against me. Maybe this year, or at the beginning of the next, our fight will take place.

– You said that he did not pass the medical examination – what does that mean?

Read also

– Even before his fight against Artyom Tarasov, negotiations were underway. Sasha was supposed to come for a medical examination at the Boxing Federation, but he did not go through anything and did not come to sign the contract. So far, he just had a fight with Tarasov – he still has some 3-4 easy fights for which he signed contracts. While it runs from me, it is extinguished. Well, let him get in shape, because it’s hard to fight after drinking, although he recovers quickly. Let’s see, I think it will be a good fight.

– And it seems to you that he is not yet ready to fight with you?

– I think, in his current form, our fight would have ended in the first round.

– In what gloves would you fight with Emelianenko?

– Yes, in general, it makes no difference – even according to Burmese rules – only with Sasha it is possible. Bandages, glue, sea pebbles and more. And also a circle of burning stakes, as in antiquity. This is a good settlement to our dispute / conflict, which has been going on since 2009.

– Have you seen the video posted by Azamat? Where Alexander is brought to life, where he barely gets out of bed.

– No, I have not seen. I kind of heard that Sasha is doing very badly. I saw a couple of interviews where he was from a binge. Well, of course, booze is evil and does not lead to good.

– Can you praise Alexander for the fact that after such a state he was able to enter the cage and fight?

– No, well done. He pulled himself together, stopped drinking, began to train and get in shape – well done. In his place, I would have burned all the alcoholic factories, so as not to return to this hell again. Still, it’s better to be a fighter than a drunk and a rapist.

– Is the current Vyacheslav Datsik stronger than the one that was in the early 2000s?

– Well, I spent 13 years in prison – this is moral hardening. In his youth, he was healthy – he breathed kerosene, now it is necessary to restore it. Then he could run and train for days. Or do not sleep for a week, and then go to a fight with a temperature of 39, spend an eight in the evening (I mean a tournament – eight – ¼ final, ½ final and final. – Approx. “SE”). This is problematic now. Although now I also went out to battle with a temperature of 37 kopecks – on the drum.

– This is your most successful year in your entire career so far – four wins and zero defeats. You have never had such a thing.

– Yes, well, we used to hold eight tournaments: Friday, Saturday, Sunday in “Tundra” (a box-bar in St. Petersburg. – Approx. “SE”), and once a month there were fights in “Conti” (a casino in St. Petersburg. – Approx. “SE”) – these were the battles. And this – well, so … Just before there were no cameras.

– Pavel Shulsky fought in front of you. Is he interesting to you as a rival?

– Why should we fight with our own? We must beat the enemies.

– And Alexander Emelianenko, it turns out …

– This is the enemy. We have a personal showdown.

– And if not Alexander Emelianenko, then who else is interesting as a rival?

– Yes, no difference. Whom they give, I will beat. This is not a question for me. Here is my manager (nods towards his wife. – Approx. “SE”), and ask him.

– When would you like to have the next fight?

– Right now!

– You said that your conflict with Alexander began more than 10 years ago. You wrote down your famous message to him in 2010. And now, when you are reviewing that video, does it not seem that you were a little bit overwhelmed then? Or, on the contrary, do you like that video?

– I said everything correctly. And where am I wrong? Ask people, everyone will answer you. And to score stars with clouds is not beautiful at all. Zakhar, Zakhar, come here! (Datsik shouts to a man standing nearby) Please, bro! Answer about Sasha – what do they do with people who clog the stars with clouds! Tell the camera! (The man refuses to speak to the camera) Well, that’s it, sir!