Why did the hockey team change its coach four months before the Olympics?

The Russian national ice hockey team has changed its head coach for the fourth time in three and a half years. Oleg Znarok became the mentor, the contract with which is calculated until the end of the season. About why it was he who came instead of Valery Bragin – in the material of RBC

Read us on News News

FHR leaders Roman Rotenberg and Vladislav Tretyak

(Photo: FHR press service)



All national team coaches since 2014

Oleg Znarok. March 2014 – April 2018;

Ilya Vorobyov. April 2018 – July 2019;

Alexey Kudashov. July 2019 – June 2020;

Valery Bragin. June 2020 – September 2021;

Oleg Znarok. September 2021.

The results of the coaches in the national team

Znarok – gold, silver and two bronzes of the World Championships, victory at the Olympics;

Vorobiev – sixth and third places at the World Championships;

Kudashov – six defeats in nine matches in the Eurotour;

Bragin is fifth in the World Championship.

Bragin signed a two-year contract with the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) in June last year – until the end of the four-year Olympic cycle. He also headed SKA, for which many candidates for the national team play. At the beginning of this September, FHR President Vladislav Tretyak announced that it was Bragin who would take the national team to the Games in Beijing. Why, in the end, was the decision to change the head coach made?

Znarok could become a consultant

The news that Znarok became the head coach of the Russian national team can be called a surprise. A few days ago, he was assigned a different role – consultant Valery Bragin at the Olympics. RBC sources close to FHR spoke about this.

However, at the last moment, it was decided to change the positions of specialists – Znarok became the head coach, and Bragin became a consultant.

Experience and result

In early September, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced that its players will take part in the Olympics. It is they who will form the basis of the Russian national team in Beijing. Bragin has no experience of leading teams made up of stars and participating in tournaments among the strongest. In this regard, in the FHR, according to RBC sources, fears arose whether Bragin would cope with the management of such a team.

Znarok led the national team at the 2016 World Cup (all the strongest played), is well acquainted with the vast majority of Russian stars and has authority among them. This became a significant factor in his appointment as the head coach of the national team for the Olympics.

“The znarok enjoys prestige among NHL players, we hope that he will unite the team,” said Tretyak.

Bragin also failed to lead the Russian national team to medals at the last World Championship in Riga. The team lost to Canada in the quarterfinals, which started the tournament with three defeats in a row, but eventually won gold.

At the same time, Znarok did not win a medal with the national team only at the World Cup. He took awards at all four world championships (gold, silver and two bronzes) and the Olympics (in 2018, the Games were held without the participation of players from the NHL).

Oleg Znarok appointed head coach of the Russian national ice hockey team



Panarin and Ovechkin

Rangers forward Artemy Panarin has repeatedly criticized the current Russian government and supported opposition leader Alexei Navalny. He missed the last World Cup. The topic of Panarin’s further performance for the national team is periodically discussed in the media.

Panarin is married to Znark’s daughter Alice. The change of coach should facilitate the participation of one of Russia’s leading strikers in the Olympics.

Znark has an excellent relationship with the best Russian sniper in NHL history (730 goals), Alexander Ovechkin. The captain of Washington played at Znark during the 2012 lockout for Dynamo Moscow, played for the national team at the 2014, 2015 and 2016 World Championships, as well as the World Cup. The expectation is that Ovechkin will be comfortable playing with Znark, who knows how to use him.

Do not forget that more than three and a half years have passed since Znark’s last triumph. The coach worked for two seasons at Spartak, but did not give the expected result (the team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs) and the contract with him was not renewed.

The new NHL season kicks off on October 13th. Soon after the start of the championship, Znarok will fly overseas to view candidates for the national team and communicate with them.

Sergey Zubov and Alexey Zhamnov will become Znark’s assistants at the Olympics. However, on this, according to information from RBC sources, the point in the formation of the coaching staff has not been put. Other specialists can also be involved in working with the national team.