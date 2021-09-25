why Tuktamysheva’s victory at the first stage of the Russian Cup left questions – RT in Russian

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva won a landslide victory in the first stage of the Russian Cup in Syzran. However, after the removal of one of the main rivals in the fight for a ticket to the Olympics, Alexandra Trusova, the experienced skater again did not go without mistakes. In the free program, she made a mistake on the road, performing a solo triple axel, and also did a double lutz instead of a triple. According to Elena Radionova, a former friend of the national team athlete, it is not worth paying attention to these starts. And the prize-winner of the planetary championship Alyona Leonova assured that the ward of Alexei Mishin would still get in shape by the decisive competitions.

After the first competitive day of the starting stage of the Russian Cup in Syzran, the main topic for discussion was the unexpected refusal to continue the fight on the part of Alexandra Trusova. The “Queen of Quads” arrived at the tournament at the last moment and left no chances to her rivals in the short program, in particular, being almost four points ahead of Elizaveta Tuktamysheva.

However, questions remained about the performance of the star ward Eteri Tutberidze. For example, she once again failed to cope with the triple axel enchanted for her. It remains to be hoped that the bronze medalist of the planetary championship will solve this problem before the main starts.

But in the absence of a young opponent, the most experienced Tuktamysheva came to the fore in the free program. It was a great opportunity for her to get ahead of one of the main competitors in the struggle for a ticket to the Olympic Games, albeit in the domestic arena.

As a result, Elizabeth’s speech left an ambiguous impression. On the one hand, she expectedly won and was more than 30 points ahead of her closest pursuer Veronika Yametova – a great start to the season. On the other hand, the skates of an experienced sportswoman, to put it mildly, can hardly be called ideal.

A lot of blots were made back on Friday, where the current silver medalist of the World Championship made a mistake on a cascade of triple lutz – double toe loop, and instead of a triple flip jumped a double.

It seemed that for an arbitrary, and even in the absence of Trusova, Alexei Mishin’s ward would be able to pull herself together, but she again failed to cope with the task and skated the program rather “dirty”.

Although everything began just fine for the favorite. She perfectly performed a cascade of triple axel – double sheepskin coat on the fly. But further problems arose. Tuktamysheva confidently entered the solo triple axel, but made a mistake on the road, although she was able to keep her balance.

Next came the “butterfly” on the favorite figure skater triple lutz, she allowed herself to “double” it. Unfortunately, she made a similar defect in the short one. After that, the world champion no longer made mistakes, while the athlete received only the third level from the judges for the step sequence and the final rotation, while for the rest of the non-jumping elements – the fourth.

Despite the fact that the skater’s performance was not the most standard, local fans gave her a standing ovation. The referee rated the free star at 149.41 points, and she calmly won the KR stage.

It remains to be hoped that while the veteran of Russian figure skating is only gaining shape and does not show his maximum. In this regard, the Finlandia Trophy will be indicative, which starts on October 8 and where the skater entered earlier.

Even though the performance of the 2015 world champion in Syzran turned out to be far from ideal, the experts urged to take it not too seriously. So, according to the bronze medalist of the World Cup Elena Radionova, many girls are just getting in shape.

“This is such a testing stage for athletes psychologically – one step in order to check programs, costumes and so on. Of course, for some guys this is a selection for the Russian championship, but for Liza and Sasha Trusova this start became more of a test, “Sport-Express quotes Radionova.

But the silver medalist of the World Cup Alena Leonova, on the contrary, believes that Tuktamysheva is already in excellent condition, and will be able to add more to the decisive competitions of the season.

“The free program didn’t work out a bit, because there was not enough concentration at the beginning. Maybe she relaxed a little after the first beautiful cascade of axel – sheepskin coat. It didn’t work out a little further, the lutz broke down, but there is nothing wrong with that, she does this with her eyes closed at five in the morning. And all the other jumps were performed quite well, “Gazeta.ru quotes Leonova.

According to her, the “ringing” form of Tuktamysheva should appear a little later – closer to the main starts of the season, and Elizabeth always knew how to perfectly prepare for them.

“The competition will be tough, but knowing how stable Lisa is able to ride and not flinch at the right moment … experience should help her. And I cannot say that she is inferior in technical content – she also has a quadruple in the program, we saw this in the offseason. I think she will definitely do it. And two triple axels in a free program are also important. Liza will fight for the Olympic stay on a par with everyone else, ”added Leonova.

According to the former figure skater Katharina Gerboldt, Mishina’s ward fully and completely deserved a ticket to the Olympic Games in Beijing, but it will not be easy to win her.

“I think that if Tuktamysheva’s rivals perform cleanly, it will be difficult to withstand the competition. But this is a sport, anything can happen … And how much potential, patience and psychological state will be enough for Elizabeth is an open question. But she, of course, is a girl with experience and will fight and claim this place, ”Herboldt emphasized.