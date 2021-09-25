Will Gazizov send Spartak to the relegation zone? What to expect from the 9th round of the RPL :: Football :: RBC Sport

In the ninth round of the RPL, Rostov with Yuri Semin can continue to fall in the standings, Hamid Agalarov alone can overtake Spartak in terms of the number of goals scored, and Glushakov will try to score to the next former club

Glushakov will score again for the former club

This season Denis Glushakov is experiencing his second youth. In eight rounds, the 34-year-old midfielder of Khimki has scored six goals and is in the top three scorers. He scored one of the goals to his former team – “Spartak” in the 89th minute. However, the Moscow Region team could not catch on in that match even for a draw and lost 1: 2. A similar scenario can be repeated in the 9th round: Khimki will host Lokomotiv at home, for which the midfielder played from 2005 to 2013.

It is likely that Glushakov, who for the first time since 2018 received a call-up to the national team, will score in this game as well, but this is hardly enough for Khimki to win. This season Igor Cherevchenko’s team has conceded a lot – six goals in the last two rounds and 15 in eight games, only Rostov and Arsenal have more goals (17 each). And in the standings with six points, she is in the penultimate place, having overtaken only Ural.

Lokomotiv looks pretty confident both in the domestic arena and in European competitions. In the Europa League, the railroad workers started with a draw with Marseille (1: 1), and in the Russian championship they became one of Zenit’s main competitors in the fight for the championship. After eight rounds, Marko Nikolic’s charges will share the second place with Dynamo, and in case of a victory over Khimki, they will continue their pursuit of the St. Petersburg team.

Last time Loko lost 2: 3 in Khimki, although they were in the lead twice. But now the Muscovites are playing in a series of 10 matches without defeat and are unlikely to concede for the second time in a row, especially since in the last round Lokomotiv unexpectedly shared points with the worst RPL team.

Agalarov and Gazizov will finish off Spartak

The main opening of this season is 21-year-old Ufa striker Hamid Agalarov, who has scored eight goals in eight RPL matches, including Zenit and Dynamo twice. The forward, who heads the list of the top scorers of the season, has already earned a call to the national team and will certainly want to consolidate his status as one of the main contenders for a place in the start of the national team with a goal against Spartak. And Muscovites stumble this season even in matches with weaker teams: 1: 2 from Nizhny Novgorod, 0: 1 from Legia, a draw with Arsenal. In addition, their implementation suffers greatly – this season the whole team has scored as much as Agalarov alone – of the clubs, only Ural has the worst statistics.

Attention in this confrontation will also be riveted on the general director of Ufa residents Shamil Gazizov, who worked at Spartak for a little less than six months and was fired. Although Gazizov himself does not consider Spartak a principal rival, matches between Ufa and Muscovites have always been difficult for the latter. Ufa has not lost to Spartak for four meetings in a row, and the last time it completely defeated it with a score of 3: 0.

Moreover, in case of victory, Ufa, which is in 12th place with eight points, will overtake Spartak, which is eighth with 10 points, and will bring the Moscow team closer to the relegation zone.

Duel of the young

In the first rounds of the new season, Dynamo and Rubin showed confident football and were in the lead. However, after leaving the League of Conferences, Kazan scored only five points in five matches, losing 1: 3 to Zenit and Krasnodar by the same score. And Rubin with 15 points remains in the top five and in case of victory will overtake Muscovites in the standings. Dynamo, on a par with Lokomotiv, is fighting with Zenit for leadership, in the last rounds it also brought two unpleasant surprises to its fans, unexpectedly losing to Akhmat (1: 2) and the RPL newcomer Nizhny Novgorod (1 : 2).

However, the loss of points for both teams is understandable. Very young Konstantin Tyukavin, Daniil Fomin and Arsen Zakharyan appeared in Dynamo, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ilya Samoshnikov appeared in Rubin. The average age of Dynamo is 24 years and nine months (third place in the league), Kazan – 26 (sixth). Both clubs are betting on young people who have yet to gain experience.

The teams held 42 meetings among themselves, in which Rubin won 20 times, and Dynamo won only six, and half of these victories were won in the last five matches.

“Rostov” goes to the bottom

The Rostovites, who changed their head coach in the third round, won only one victory in the new season and are in third place with six points. In the last game, Yuri Semin’s team lost in the Cup of Russia to “The Seagull” from the village of Peschanokopskoye (0: 1) and was eliminated from the tournament. After the game, Rostov published a video of the players’ conversation with the fans. The dialogue was led by defender Danil Glebov, calling his team’s game a shame. But Rostov, oddly enough, does not look like an obvious outsider of the championship: in terms of the number of goals scored, it surpasses Spartak, in shots – Lokomotiv, and in possession – it is higher than the team of Nikolic and Rubin. Finally, Rostov is ahead of Dynamo in terms of passing accuracy.

But there is still no confidence that Rostov will be able to win in the current round. Although Akhmat scored only three points more than Rostov, Grozny is an inconvenient opponent even for the RPL giants. In the 4th round, the Chechen club defeated Dynamo and almost took a draw from Kazan, losing to Rubin due to an own goal in the 86th minute. And in the last face-to-face meeting, Akhmat beat Rostov with a minimum score.

Also in the ninth round, Nizhny Novgorod will play against CSKA, Krylya Sovetov will go to visit Zenit, Krasnodar will host Sochi, and Ural, which is in last place, will face another outsider – Tula Arsenal “.