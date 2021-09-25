“Wings” were defeated with difficulty. Strong-willed victory of “Zenith” at home on the birthday of fans – Society – News of St. Petersburg

Photo: Igor Hare / “Fontanka.RU” Share this Share this

This week Krylia Sovetov played a record match in the Russian Cup: they beat Znamya from Noginsk with a score of 10: 0. The Samara club spent last season in the division with a lower rank and wrote down a couple more achievements in its history: Krylia earned 101 points and scored 100 goals following the results of the FNL. “Zenith” traditionally has topical staffing problems. Dejan Lovren, who did not even include the match in the application for the game: if the first time his absence was explained by “fatigue”, then later they started talking about health problems. Serdar Azmun continues to recover from injury: if the Iranian did not even fly to Kazan for the match against Rubin, then on Saturday in St. Petersburg the forward was in reserve, having spent only one training session with the main team.

Sergei Semak continues to implement the scheme with five defenders: in the absence of Lovren in defense, Vilmar Barrios again came out to play, and this is an indirect characteristic of overcompetition in the midfield line of the St. Petersburg club. Stanislav Kritsyuk, Douglas Santos, Dmitry Chistyakov, Yaroslav Rakitsky and Alexey Sutormin joined the Colombian’s defense. In the midfield to the Brazilian trio – Vednel, Malcom, Claudinho – Daler Kuzyaev came out. The only forward was predictably Artem Dziuba. At the end of September, St. Petersburg traditionally celebrates the birthday of the fan movement of Leningrad-Petersburg: on September 21, 1980, 44 Leningrad fans went to an away match against Spartak. In honor of the holiday, a number of events were held at the stadium, in particular, a lecture by one of the veterans of the movement, Maxim Dukelsky aka Pacific. The holiday was almost ruined. On the 14th minute, Krylia scored unexpectedly: the first entry to the home side’s half of the field ended with a kick by Anton Zinkovskiy from outside the penalty area. It seemed that Kritsyuk lost the goal and did not have time to reach the ball in the far corner. However, it is possible that the Zenit goalkeeper missed the moment of the strike – the visibility was blocked by his colleagues in defense.

On the 35th minute, Dziuba equalized the captain’s score. After a corner kick, Artem pushed through Nikita Chernov and clearly shot his head into the far corner of Ivan Lomaev’s goal. This goal was for the striker, who refused to play in the national team of Valery Karpin in the October matches, the third in a week. In the last four matches, Dziuba took part in 6 goals – 3 + 3. The teams left for the break with an equal score. In the second half, Semak released one more goal-scorer of the current Zenit: Alexander Erokhin came out instead of Kuzyaev, who received a yellow card in the first half. The first 25 minutes of the second half passed for the St. Petersburg club in an energy-saving mode: the team decided not to create scoring chances, while the Samara players confidently kept an equal score on the scoreboard. On the 71st minute, a scuffle broke out on the field: Barrios met in a fight with Ivan Sergeev, dropped him on the lawn, getting up, whispered something in his ear and received a serious push in the back. The main referee of the match, Vitaly Meshkov, did not dare to remove Sergeev, who scored a historic 40 goals in the FNL last season. A separate question: what and in what language did the Colombian say to the pupil of the football club “Strogino”.

Immediately after the outbreak of emotions, Zenit made a double substitution: Andrei Mostovoy and Danil Krugovoy appeared on the field instead of Rakitskiy and Claudinho. On the 78th minute, the substitutions worked indirectly: Alexander Soldatenkov knocked Dziuba on his legs in his own penalty area. Meshkov appointed a penalty kick without hesitation. Sutormin approached the ball and brought the hosts forward with a strong blow into the corner. 10 minutes before the end, Semak made another substitution: Azmun, despite one training session in the general group, replaced Dziuba. An important nuance: the replacement was being prepared even before the appointment of the 11-meter, and initially the Zenit coaching staff planned to leave the field of Malcolm. In the 82nd minute, Azmun could score with a third touch, but goalkeeper Lomaev transferred the kick under the bar to a corner. In the endgame of the match, Kirill Kravtsov replaced Malcolm: it became clear that Zenit went over to keeping the winning score. In the last seconds, the supersport gave out Krugovoy, passed half the field, beating three, but at the last moment he decided to break through himself and ruined his slalom. Reserve referee Yan Bobrovsky, former Euro 2006 youth champion as a defender, raised the stoppage time plate: Meshkov added 3 minutes. In these 3 minutes, “Wings” could compare: Dmitry Tsypchenko hit his head from the goalkeeper’s, Kritsyuk hit the ball in a fantastic jump, and Sergeev was unable to adjust to the rebound.

The victory over Krylya became the eighth in a row: the series has been going on since 2016. In the RPL, the segment without defeat reached the mark of 18 games: 14 wins, 4 draws. Zenit won a strong-willed victory, scored 23 points in 9 rounds and broke away from Lokomotiv, which is in second place, by 6 points. Dynamo – minus 7 points by Saturday evening – their match against Rubin is playing on Sunday. Alarmingly, the three Brazilians – with the exception of Santos – did not show up in the match and were replaced on business. Barrios deserves a separate applause: the Colombian managed to defend himself, joined the attack, gave 3 reference tackles and almost provoked the removal of the most dangerous attacking opponent. In the 10th round, Semak’s team will host Sochi at home (the match will take place on October 3), and on Wednesday they will hold a Champions League match against Swedish Malmo. Fedor Pogorelov, “Fontanka.ru”