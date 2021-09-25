winners will receive keys for studio games, including STALKER 2

©

GSC Game World are ready to do whatever they want, just not to tell us about the long-awaited sequel to STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl. But this time they decided to be more original and instead of another post with fan works they suddenly announced a competition for the best slogan for the Zone factions. This was announced on all the official social networks of the sequel with a post with the following text:

“Duty” set out on a campaign and the autumn blues of the Zone were frightened off by the speech of the soldiers: strong, loud and confident, like a pack of wolves. “Duty” will protect, stop, win … not joking, and if it acts, then only on a campaign!

It’s good that you and I have a rather low content of pathos in the body – you can joke, and sometimes you even need to. Let’s go and cheer up on a given topic: let’s try to come up with slogans for the Zone groupings, both existing and those that have not thought of organizing.

“Freedom”, “Clear Sky”, “Renegades”, and even “Zone Bartenders” and “Gordon Freeman’s Witnesses” – all of them will need a sonorous and original slogan in order to walk confidently across the Zone! Some guys “For a gangster nature – they fry a fraer like a chicken!”, While others prefer to do everything “Fast, expensive, reliable”, although they say behind the back that they are “The richest group in the Zone (without cases and casinos)”.





GSC Game World immediately explained that this competition is only for entertainment purposes and, obviously, none of this will be included in the release version of the game. But the authors of the best variants will receive cd keys for GSC Game World games, including STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl for the top three – Ultimate, Deluxe and Standard Edition for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.

The competition period is from 09/24/2021 to 10/01/2021 inclusive. Competition terms and conditions on accompanying images. Suggest your options in the comments on the official pages of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl social networks Facebook, VK, Twitter and Discord.