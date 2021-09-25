Xbox Series consoles will rise in price from October 1 in Russia

Family consoles will rise in price in Russia from October 1 Xbox Series… Information “Championship“Confirmed the representative of Xbox in Russia.

Xbox series x – 49 990 rubles (now 45 590 rubles)

– 49 990 rubles (now 45 590 rubles) Xbox series s – 30 790 rubles (now 26 990 rubles).

Officially, the rise in price is due to price adjustments against the background of changes in the exchange rate.

On October 1, there will be an adjustment in the recommended retail prices for consoles and Xbox accessories in Russia, due to changes in the exchange rate.

According to rumors, at the same time, accessories will rise in price:

a standard gamepad will cost 5390 rubles (now 4390 rubles)

gamepad Aqua Shift and Daystrike Camo – 5999 rubles (now 4990 rubles)

Xbox Elite v2 – 14 890 rubles (now 13 999 rubles).

Our retail sources confirmed the rise in prices for all products, but could not give exact prices.

Therefore, you should hurry up with the purchase if you were planning to do so. Sony did a similar thing back in the spring when it increased the cost of PS5 and PS5 Digital in Russia – now the older versions of both new-generation consoles in Russia cost the same.