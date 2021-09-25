Xbox Series X | S Disabled While Playing NBA 2K22, Madden NFL 22 And FIFA 22 – Microsoft Is Investigating Issue

Company Microsoft reported that she continues to deal with an issue related to cases of disconnected consoles Xbox Series X | S or crashes to the home screen when playing a basketball simulator NBA 2K22…

Teams are continuing to investigate reports of consoles powering off or quitting to home while playing NBA 2K22. Please watch for news here or at https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj https://t.co/jNR0OqIoNl – Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) September 24, 2021

The issue was acknowledged by the Xbox Support Twitter account back on September 14th. Then the support stated that it was aware of the situation and was working on a fix. After 10 days, the problem still remains. However, during the investigation it was confirmed that except for NBA 2K22, players face the same problem Madden NFL 22 and FIFA 22 … The latter became available in the middle of the week as a trial version for EA Play subscribers.

Also, judging by user comments, disconnections and crashes happen in other games, including the beta version. Call of Duty: Vanguard and Halo: The Master Chief Collection… With what this is connected, Microsoft did not specify. The support site page says the problem is “close to a solution.” …

