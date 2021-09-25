Xiaomi will soon unveil Watch Color 2 smartwatch and TWS 3 Pro headphones

The Chinese company Xiaomi has unveiled a number of teasers announcing the imminent announcement of two new gadgets – the Watch Color 2 smart wristwatch and the fully wireless submersible TWS 3 Pro headphones.

It is known that the watch will receive a round display and will go on sale in versions with six different straps. Users will have access to an online collection of watch faces, containing more than 200 screen design options.

The gadget is credited with having a heart rate sensor and an NFC controller for making contactless payments. The device will probably also be able to determine the level of oxygen in the blood.

As for the TWS 3 Pro headphones, they will receive a highly effective active noise canceling system. The liner modules will have a rather long “leg”. Unfortunately, there is no information about the battery life and other characteristics.

Teasers say that the official presentation of new products will take place this coming Monday – September 27th. On the same day, the Xiaomi Civi smartphone will debut, equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD + display, a Snapdragon 778G processor and a triple camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor.