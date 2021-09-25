Yuri Zhirkov spoke about the transition to an amateur club :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the footballer, after the end of the Euro he did not receive a single offer, despite this he plans to continue his career for at least one year.

Read us on News News

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS



The former Zenit footballer joined the amateur football club Aminevo at the invitation of the former Spartak footballer Alexander Prudnikov. Zhirkov told about this to Match TV.

“I came to play hockey. There were my friends and in particular (Alexander) Prudnikov. They suggest – come on for us and play football for Aminevo. I replied that I still cannot run in games. “Then,” they say, “we will declare you for us, and then we’ll see how it goes,” Zhirkov said.

According to the footballer, he admits that he will play for the team. “Perhaps I will play for them in my free time from training. It will be necessary to move with someone soon! Until now, I have only worked with a coach, ”Zhirkov said, noting that he needs to work with the team.

Sychev with the words “he will pull” assessed the possible return of Zhirkov to CSKA



When asked about the injury, Zhirkov replied that he had practically recovered. “I think that in another week and everything will be fine,” he said.

At the same time, he noted that he was ready to continue his career if he received an offer. “If there is no team, of course, I will finish it. If proposals are received, I will consider them, and, in principle, we can still play for a year, ”Zhirkov said.

In addition to Yuri Zhirkov, former players of the Russian national team, Dmitry Sychev, Dmitry Kombarov, Alexander Samedov and Roman Shishkin, who continues his career in the Znamya club, playing in FNL-2, are announced for the Aminevo team, playing in the Amateur Football League (LFL). In addition, ex-Spartak footballer Alexander Prudnikov has been announced for the team, as well as Denis Glushakov, who continues his professional career playing for Khimki and was included in the extended list of the Russian national team for the October matches.

Yuri Zhirkov played for the Russian national team at Euro 2020, in the first match of the tournament against Belgium he was injured. Due to damage, the footballer was no longer able to enter the field until the end of the tournament.

Karpin explained the return of Glushakov to the Russian national team



In addition, in the summer his contract with Zenit ended, after which he became a free agent. In September, it became known that the footballer was recovering at the base of the Russian national team in Novogorsk. However, when the Russian team arrived at the base, he was forced to leave Novogorsk.