Yushkevich: Lokomotiv did everything we asked

Assistant to the head coach of Lokomotiv Dmitry Yushkevich commented on the defeat of his players from Salavat Yulaev. The meeting ended with the victory of the Ufa team with a score of 3: 2 in overtime.

“I would like to congratulate the opposing team on the victory. Ufa is a powerful team. But we played well, there are no complaints about dedication to anyone, the guys fought great. We did a lot of good things today. It’s a shame that we took only one point.

It is very difficult to change something during the morning rolling. They just asked the guys to play hockey, be a team, be a team. Show positive energy. In general, the guys did everything they asked.

After so many failures, psychology is not our greatest strong point. The guys don’t feel very comfortable. A series of defeats leaves a mark. Confidence disappears, you have to work harder, get tired more. It’s like a snowball here. It accumulates. Physically and psychologically, it is hard for the guys, ”the Championship correspondent Dmitry Storozhev told Yushkevich.