Zenit – Krylya Sovetov, prediction and bet on the RPL match on September 25, bookmaker odds, where to watch, what time it starts – September 25, 2021

On the eve of an important game in the Champions League, Zenit will try to slap Krylia Sovetov, an attacking team with far from the best defense. We make a prediction for the match, study the odds of the bookmakers and tell us where to watch the meeting.

When will the match “Zenit” – “Wings of the Soviets” start, and where to watch the meeting

The match of the 9th round of the RPL Zenit – Wings of the Soviets will take place on Saturday, September 25 at the Gazprom Arena. The beginning is at 16:30 (Moscow time). Vitaly Meshkov from Dmitrov was appointed as the main arbiter of the meeting. You can watch the game live on the Match! Premier “.

Odds of the bookmakers for the match “Zenith” – “Wings of the Soviets”

BETCITY analysts in this pair give preference to the owners. The coefficient for the victory of the St. Petersburg team is 1.35, for the draw – 5.60, and for the win of the Samara team – 8.60.

Before the match

Samara after returning from the FNL pleasantly surprise. In no case can you say that Osinkin has enough stars, just the coach knows what he wants, and the fairly young team hears his demands. As a result, Anton Zinkovsky has already entered the extended list of the Russian national team, and in October, he will probably have a chance to make his debut in the national team.

The guests are still in tenth place, and can feel confident enough in relation to outsiders. The density is nevertheless very high, the Samara people are unlikely to be able to collapse right away. Another thing is that you need to somehow gain points after the cup match this week. Of course, “Znamya” did not give the opponent any special problems (10: 0), but the very fact of two away matches at a short distance can affect, nevertheless, “Wings” in the elite do not often play in such a schedule. We should also mention Sergey Pinyaev. The 16-year-old footballer first came out at the base of Samara and immediately distinguished himself with a double.

Zenit, unlike their opponents, had a rest for almost a week. In the meeting with Rubin (3: 1), the blue-white-blue showed almost the best first half of the season. Not only did they manage to neutralize the entire attacking power of the Kazan team, the St. Petersburg team themselves ran very, very well, and scored extremely good goals. Dziuba, it seems, came to life again and immediately refused the call to the national team, betting on the club. Yes, you need to take the initiative, because Azmun, most likely, will not play on Saturday due to injury, like Lovren, Karavaev and Ozdoev. Semak himself at a press conference made it clear that the team is preparing first for the “Wings”, and only then for the Champions League.

Forecast for the match “Zenith” – “Wings of the Soviets”

Recently, it is customary to praise the owners, even in spite of serious staffing problems. Semak finally got the players he wanted, and they are starting to show their football. Claudinho played very quickly with his compatriots, and the attacking fist in front with Wendel, Dziuba and Malcolm looks very decent. In our opinion, these guys will make the result. This time we will take a chance and assume that the St. Petersburg team will score a lot.

Our forecast for the Zenit – Krylya Sovetov match: Zenit’s individual total goals are over (2.5), odds – 2.26.

