Znarka’s return to the national team, a powerful interview with Galitsky, 3 quotas of Russia in men’s skating at the Olympics, Medvedev and Zagitov at the Sambo-70 anniversary and other news – Football

1.In the Russian hockey team, gains arrived at the Olympics – the team was headed by Oleg Znarok (however, officially the FHR about this has not announced yet). Valery Bragin will be his consultant and will continue to work at SKA… On the decision of the FHR influenced the authority of Znark NHL players, with them meetings are scheduled in the near future.

They say the return of the coach contributed by Alexander Ovechkin himself… Anyway Beijing will be fun, although statistics against top lineups Oleg Valerievich is not the best…

2. The owner of “Krasnodar” Sergei Galitsky gave a monumental interview in “Komment.Show”. Admitted that misses team games due to illness, and told, how it affects management and funding club. Galitsky is convinced that in Russia it is impossible here and now refuse government funding in footballthat in the question of limit clubs forced to listen to the state, a rejuvenating lineups should not be aggressive…

Galitsky also explained why Ignatiev did not succeed in Krasnodar, why did not hold Fomin and why young people at the same time should not rush to leave the club… And yes – he still believes in the idea of ​​playing 11 pupils…

3. Mark Kondratyuk took third place at the Nebelhorn Trophy tournament and brought Russia the third quota in men’s skating at the Olympics – three of our skaters will perform at the Games for the first time since 2002, a maximum quota our team received it for the first time in history.

4. Sports school “Sambo-70” celebrated its 50th anniversary. Leading the ceremony was Evgenia Medvedeva, Alina Zagitova became a guest of the solemn event…

5. Five Russian climbers died while climbing Elbrus… investigative committee opened a criminal case…

6. Not a day without news of the murky vistas of Kuman at Barcelona: while he is not fired, but the next three games will be decisive… Two of them, however, will miss due to disqualification… Club bosses contact with Roberto Martinez and are looking closely to the Reims coach, but Xavi out of respect for Kuman will not negotiateas long as the Dutchman remains head coach.

7. Bayern Munich confidently dealt with Greuther in the Bundesliga and extended the winning streak to 8 matcheshaving scored 40 goals in this segment. Unfortunately, Lewandowski’s goal streak was interruptedwho hasn’t scored for the first time since February.

8. Loginov, Eliseev, Latypov, Garanichev and Khalili entered the preliminary composition of the Russian national team for the first four stages of the Biathlon World Cup.

9. Leo Messi continues to recover from injury… The match with Montpellier he will miss, a return is expected to play against Manchester City, however PSG will not risk…

10. Zabolotny was fined 20 thousand rubles for the celebration goals against Spartak fans.

11. Malcolm and Claudinho not called up to the Brazilian national team for the October matches after the scandalous departure from the team in September.

12. Anthony Joshua ended up 8 kg heavier Alexandra Usik at the weigh-in before today’s fight.

13. Mazepin dedicated a helmet for the Russian Grand Prix medalists of the Olympics and Paralympics… Verstappen will start in Sochi the lastqualifying due to rain can move on Sunday. Bottas won both workouts…

14. The new head coach of Lokomotiv Yaroslavl Igor Nikitin will be appointed… The team did not have a good start to the season, but the dismissal of Skabelka is still sad…

15. Former UFC champion John Jones arrested on domestic violence charges and breaking into a car.

16. Sponsor of Rubin TAIF is acquired by SIBUR… Its chairman is the head of the board of trustees of the RFU Mikhelson.

Quotes of the day

Galitsky about money: “There are no pockets in the coffin. You have earned in society and you must give. You can’t eat two breakfasts “

Fetisov about 43% in the elections to the State Duma: “It could have been better, but people sometimes vote against someone, not understanding why. “Baba Yaga against”

Solskjaer said Manchester United were less likely to give penalties following criticism from Klopp: “One coach was worried about this.”

Sergey Galitsky: “It’s hard to compete with Moscow clubs. Try the referee to whistle incorrectly against Spartak or Zenit, he should go straight to hell. “

Utkin about Fetisov’s words about Putin: “What kind of player was … Vityaz, he cut continents with his chest. And he became a lick “