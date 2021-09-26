120Hz display, Dimensity 1200 chip, and support for 60W charging

During the event in China, OPPO announced the K9 Pro smartphone. A mid-range device has some of the characteristics found in premium products.

The OPPO K9 Pro smartphone is equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution, it supports 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and covers the DCI-P3 color space. The touch panel supports 180Hz. In the upper left corner there is a cut-out, behind which is a front-facing camera with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The phone is powered by a Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with an 8 or 12 GB RAM module. Depending on the amount of RAM, a built-in UFS 3.1 drive with a capacity of 128 or 256 GB, respectively, is offered. There is no microSD card slot, so if necessary, you will have to be content with an external drive connected via OTG.

There are three cameras on the back: the main 64 megapixel (f / 1.7), 8 megapixel wide-angle (f / 2.2) with a 119 ° field of view, and a 2 megapixel macro camera (f / 2.4 ). The bundled camera app supports many features, including neon portrait mode, super night mode, and night mode for the front camera.

The OPPO K9 Pro has a 4500 mAh battery, according to the manufacturer, it can recharge up to 50% in just 16 minutes. This is made possible by support for 60W Super Flash Charge. There is also a fingerprint scanner, an NFC module, two SIM card slots, support for 5G networks, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5 mm audio jack and a USB-C port. The smartphone runs ColorOS 11 platform based on Android 11.

The basic version of OPPO K9 Pro with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is priced at $ 340, the older version in the 12 GB + 256 GB configuration will cost $ 417. The start of sales is scheduled for September 30.