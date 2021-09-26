545 thousand rubles for champion awards. Ex-Metallurg player sold his medals? »News on Verstov.Info

We are talking about the gold medal of the 2007 junior world ice hockey championship and the medal of the winner of the 2014 Gagarin Cup. According to the popular website, the deals for the sale of both awards have been completed. The total amount is 545 thousand rubles.



Note that the only hockey player who has both of these medals is a graduate of Metallurg Magnitogorsk Alexander Pechursky. The goalkeeper was part of the 2007 junior national team, and also won the Gagarin Cup with Magnitka in 2014. The last club of Pechursky was Metallurg Novokuznetsk, for which he played in the VHL in the 2019-2020 season.

This summer, information appeared that Alexander Pechursky had stopped communicating. In social networks, they even published an orientation on the search for a hockey player. But soon it became known that Pechursky was found. According to Sport-Express, the former Metallurg hockey player had financial problems, because of which he decided to sell the medals. After the deal, the ad was removed from the site.