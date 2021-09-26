About 16% of the turnover in the Ethereum network is accounted for by NFT tokens

The activity of the market for non-fungible tokens in the Ethereum network has reached noticeable proportions, although it began at the start of 2021

The non-fungible token (NFT) market today represents ~ 16% of total daily activity on the Ethereum network. This is the conclusion reached by Coin Metrics analysts in their new report on the NFT market.

As the experts found out, at the beginning of the year, transactions related to NFT (those tokens based on ERC-721) accounted for less than 1% of all daily transactions on the Ethereum network. However, in recent weeks, their volume has grown to 16% of all daily transactions.

The infamous OpenSea marketplace, where users can buy and sell NFT tokens, has benefited most from the popularity of NFT. However, other projects like Art Blocks, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Meebits are also active.

Side effect of NFT

Also, Coin Metrics came to the conclusion that since this summer, it is the popularity of NFT tokens that has become the main reason for the growth of fees on the Ethereum network. As you can see in the chart below, in most cases, activity in the NFT market was directly correlated with commission costs.

The largest project for spending commissions, naturally, turned out to be OpenSea. For example, as of September 20, 2021 (since the launch of the EIP-1559 fork), OpenSea has burned more than 46,000 ETH, analysts write. At the same time, Coin Metrics believes that from an investment point of view, NFTs offer “unprecedented transparency” than cryptocurrencies or other investment assets.

This feature, experts say, prompted institutional investors to invest in a new niche, albeit indirectly. For example, as previously reported by the editors, the Japanese financial holding SoftBank took part in an investment round for $ 680 million in the Sorare blockchain game. In the game, users can buy NFTs in the form of football players and arrange digital competitions.

Moreover, according to Coin Metrics, the activity in the NFT market is also confirmed statistically. For example, throughout 2021, the number of unique ETH addresses holding NFTs increased along with the supply of tokens on marketplaces. The graph below shows how the number of unique owners grows for each project over time.

However, according to Gauthier Zuppinger, Chief Operating Officer of Nonfungible, many NFT holders have fallen into a trap. So, according to him, about 1.9 million NFTs have been sold on OpenSea over the past 90 days. At the same time, only 27% remained liquid. This means that more than 70% of NFT holders recently simply cannot resell “useless” tokens, Zuppinger said.

