Alchemist Simulator – in the fresh Steam chart – Gambling addiction

Leader of the Fresh Chart Steamwhere games are sorted by weekly revenue, a new operation has become Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Riptide, which, in addition to balance tweaks, the addition of a shield and the ability to throw grenades to the ground like other weapons, contains a number of other changes.

Another novelty in the top 10 was the Russian simulator of the alchemist Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, which appeared in Early Access and still remains at one of the top selling positions on Steam. The game ranks ninth on the chart, surpassing Gas Station Simulator…

It should also be noted that there were three pre-orders in the top at once: a pair of multiplayer editions New worldwhich will be released in two days, as well FIFA 22, which will be released on October 1.

Leader last week Deathloop now dropped to sixth position.

Charts from 20 to 26 September

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Operation Riptide (novelty); New World (pre-orders); New World (pre-orders); Naraka: Bladepoint; FIFA 22 (pre-orders); Deathloop; Timberborn; Valve Index VR Kit; Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (novelty); Gas Station Simulator.