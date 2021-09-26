Alexander Usyk – Anthony Joshua, result, video, how the fight ended, the best moments – September 25, 2021

Alexander Usik went down in history as one of the greatest Russian-speaking boxers in the summer of 2018. Then the Ukrainian beat Murat Gassiev in the battle for the title of the absolute world champion in the cruiserweight. The next goal Usik outlined for himself the conquest of a similar status in the heavyweight (previously only Evander Holyfield did this), and this was much more difficult.

Over the past few years, the heavyweight division has one of the most stellar squads of any division in boxing. Almost in parallel, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder became big stars. And in 2018, they were joined by Tyson Fury, who returned from a spree for several seasons. It was a difficult task even for the absolute champion to get involved in this company, and Usyk did not succeed right away. And, fortunately, at some point the Ukrainian was also frankly lucky.

Alexander announced his transition to the heavyweight at the end of 2018, after defending his absolute championship against Briton Tony Bellew. The Ukrainian was expected to start in the new division in May 2019 with a fight with Carlos Takam. This is a strong boxer of near-champion level: he consistently beats the middle peasants, but loses to the stars. Such an opponent suited Usik perfectly, but Alexander was overtaken by a series of injuries, and he twice had to withdraw from the fight. There was no third attempt to bring these two together, and soon a new opponent was found for the Ukrainian – Chezz Witherspoon.

Witherspoon is a rival class below Takama, but it was no longer possible to delay his debut, and on October 12, 2019, Usyk fought in the heavyweight division for the first time. It took Alexander seven rounds to get the first opponent out of the way in the new category. Now the Ukrainian needed a more significant victory to move to the next level. The opportunity to win her had to wait a year, and in the fall of 2020 Usyk had a fight with Derek Chisora, well-known in the world of boxing. The Briton was much larger and physically stronger than Usik. At the same time, Chisora ​​obviously did not scare the Ukrainian with the openwork technique, because during his career Derek fought with almost all the heavyweight stars in his generation.

The fight showed that in the heavyweight Usyk will not be able to mock his rivals the way he did in the first heavyweight: Chisora ​​withstood all the attacks of the Ukrainian and himself several times dangerously hit the opponent. And yet the victory remained with Alexander. After her, Usyk could rightfully wait for a title fight, but there was one problem: all the belts of the division were held by two people (Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury), who had almost agreed on two fights between themselves. Such an alignment could push Usik away from the championship prospects for a year and a half or two. But the Ukrainian was unexpectedly lucky: Fury had to abandon the fight with Joshua for the sake of the trilogy with Deontay Wilder, and Anthony suddenly became available to meet with Usik.

The fight between Joshua and Usyk was staged on September 25, 2021 in London and the home arena of Tottenham Hotspur was allocated for it. All major belts that Anthony owned were at stake – WBA, WBO and IBF (almost a complete set). In other words, in the event of a victory, Alexander almost instantly took off to the status of one of the two or three main heavyweights of our time with the prospect of becoming an absolute champion again soon.

Usyk went ahead from the first minutes and quickly began to gain points due to speed and technique. It seemed that Joshua was in no hurry on his own initiative and would soon be sure to turn on. But time passed, and in the ring the Ukrainian was still in charge. Anthony probably expected that Alexander would not be able to work at a very high pace for a long time. But the moment when Joshua could truly turn the tide of the battle never came. Unless there were several alarming episodes in the middle of the fight. The right straight from the Briton in the sixth round turned out to be especially dangerous, and a little later, a small cut appeared on Usyk’s face for the first time in his career. However, a full-fledged change did not happen, and closer to the ending Usyk regained full control over the situation. And in the 12th round he almost finished off the broken Joshua. Anthony was so exhausted and beaten that for a long time he could not recover and leave the corner. And when he did go to the center of the ring, he heard that he had lost the fight (by unanimous decision with a score of 117: 112, 116: 112, 115: 113) and all his belts. And Usyk has only one belt left to pick up (while he is with Tyson Fury) until the absolute championship and greatness.